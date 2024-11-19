Borrell: EU's Future Depends On The Outcome Of Russia's War On Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that the future of the European Union depends on the outcome of Russia's war on Ukraine.

Borrell told journalists in Brussels following a meeting of EU defence ministers that the ministers had "overwhelmingly agreed" that "Ukraine's fate will determine the fate of the European Union."

He considered any calls for nuclear war to be irresponsible and, in response to Russian statements, said that the threat of nuclear weapons is "irresponsible." He added, "Nuclear war cannot be won, and therefore it should never be fought."

The meeting of European defence ministers, which was joined by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, also included Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and President Volodymyr Zelensky's Strategic Affairs Advisor, Alexander Kamyshin, via video link. Ministers discussed ways to enhance European support for Ukraine.

During the meeting, EU Chief Diplomat explained that military support from the EU and its member states had exceeded 45 billion euros and that the EU was close to achieving its goal of delivering one million artillery rounds to Ukraine.

The Council also discussed European defence preparedness and military readiness, as ministers emphasized the need for increased spending in a more efficient way, alongside the implementation of the European Defence Industrial Strategy, which aims to strengthen Europe's dominance in the defence industry. (end)

