Benzinga Announces Winners For The 2024 Global Fintech Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga , the leading for next-generation investors, is thrilled to announce the winners and runners-up of its 10th annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards. The prestigious event, held at Convene Brookfield Place in New York City, celebrated innovation, excellence, and outstanding achievements across over 25 categories, recognizing companies and individuals who are shaping the future of financial technology.

"This year's finalists and winners embody the transformative power of fintech innovation," said Jason Raznick, Founder of Benzinga. "We are proud to honor the brightest minds and most innovative companies in the fintech industry. Their contributions are driving significant advancements and shaping the future of finance."

Lifetime Achievement Award

Winner: Anthony Pompliano

Best of Awards

Best Alternative Investments Platform



Winner: Arrived Homes Runner-Up: Groundfloor: Fractionalized Retail Investing

Best API Solution



Winner: Polygon Runner-Up: DriveWealth

Best Automated Trading Software



Winner: Tickblaze Runner-Up: AlgoBulls

Best Broker for Sophisticated Traders



Winner: Alpaca Runner-Up: TradeStation

Best Brokerage App



Winner: Webull Runner-Up: TradeStation

Best Brokerage for Beginners



Winner: Stash Runner-Up: eToro

Best Brokerage for Day Trading



Winner: TradeUp Runner-Up: Moomoo

Best Brokerage for Forex in the US



Winner: Trading Runner-Up: IBKR

Best Brokerage for Options Trading



Winner: IBKR Runner-Up: Firstrade

Best Brokerage for Short Selling



Winner: TradeZero Holding Corp. Runner-Up: IBKR

Best Brokerage for Trading Futures



Winner: EdgeClear Runner-Up: NinjaTrader

Best Canadian Brokerage



Winner: Questrade Runner-Up: Qtrade Direct Investing

Best Data Analysis Tool



Winner: Northern Trust Investment Data Science – Equity Data Science Runner-Up: PitchBook

Best Day Trading Software



Winner: IBKR Runner-Up: Tickblaze

Best ETF Launch



Winner: iShares Bitcoin Trust Runner-Up: Xtrackers U.S. National Critical Technologies ETF (CRTC)

Best Financial Literacy Tool



Winner: Financial Finesse Runner-Up: MoneyLion Digital Financial Ecosystem

Best Financial Planning Software



Winner: Asset-Map Runner-Up: Origin

Best Financial Research Company



Winner: Toggle AI Runner-Up: EPSMomentum

Best in Financial Education



Winner: Options Industry Council Runner-Up: TradeStation

Best Insurtech Company



Winner: infineo Runner-Up: Mylo

Best Investment Research Tech



Winner: Trading Central Runner-Up: Outprfrm

Best Lending Solution



Winner: Pagaya Technologies Runner-Up: Prosper

Best Matching Engine



Winner: Devexperts' DXmatch Runner-Up: EP3 by Connamara Technologies

Best New Product



Winner: Frec Runner-Up: SoFi Alternative Investments

Best Paper Trading Platform



Winner: TradeZero Holding Corp. Runner-Up: Charles Schwab

Best Payments Solution



Winner: Modern Treasury Runner-Up: Aeropay

Best Portfolio Tracker



Winner: Delta Investment Tracker Runner-Up: TradeZella

Best Prop Trading Platform

Winner: IBKR

Best RegTech



Winner: Green Check Runner-Up: Kore

Best Robo-Advisor



Winner: Wealthfront Runner-Up: Titan

Best Social Investing Platform



Winner: Parrot Finance Runner-Up: Traderverse

Best Software for Longterm Cryptocurrency Investments



Winner: Path Crypto Runner-Up: iTrustCapital

Best Software for Swing Trading



Winner: Autochartist Automatic Trade Identification Runner-Up: WealthCharts

Best Software for Trading Cryptocurrency

Winner: Devexperts' DXtrade

Best Trading Technology



Winner: GTN Runner-Up: Tickblaze

Best Venture Capital Firm



Winner: Tribe Capital Runner-Up: BankTech Ventures

Breaking Barriers



Winner: Gotrade Runner-Up: Apex Trader Funding

Emerging InsurTech



Winner: Aspida Runner-Up: TruStage Payment Guard

Institutional Innovation



Winner: Tipigo Insights Runner-Up: Quinn

Most Innovative ETF Company

Winner: StockSnips

Most Innovative in Capital Markets



Winner: GTN Runner-Up: OpenYield

Most Impactful Fintech Executive

Winner: Anthony Denier

Peoples Choice

Winner: NVSTly: Social Investing

Chairman's Awards: Best AI Analysis Tool

Winner: True Trading Group

Chairman's Awards: Best AI Chat API

Winner: FinChat

Chairman's Awards: Best AI Finance Start-up

Winner: WNSTN

Chairman's Awards: Best AI Research Platform

Winner: Quasar Markets

Chairman's Awards: Best AI Tool for Software Performance

Winner: TurinTech AI

Chairman's Awards: Best Backtesting Software

Winner: FX Replay

Chairman's Awards: Best Fraud Prevention Solution

Winner: ID Dataweb

Chairman's Awards: Best Gold Broker

Winner: MultiBank Group

Chairman's Awards: Best Hybrid Trading Solution

Winner: Tickblaze

Chairman's Awards: Best In Customer Loyalty

Winner: Kartera

Chairman's Awards: Best Shareholder Engagement Platform

Winner: Tiicker

Chairman's Awards: Best Stock Scanner

Winner: WealthCharts

Chairman's Awards: Excellence in Democratizing Options Trading

Winner: SensaMarket

Chairman's Awards: Excellence in Futures Education

Winner: NinjaTrader

Chairman's Awards: Excellence in Futures Prop Trading

Winner: Apex Trader Funding

Chairman's Awards: Excellence in Holistic Trading Education

Winner: Piranha Profits

Chairman's Awards: Most Innovative Leveraged Issuer

Winner: Microsectors

Chairman's Awards: Most Innovative Options Brokerage

Winner: Tradier

Chairman's Awards: Most Innovative Prop Trading Firm 2024

Winner: For Traders

Chairman's Awards: Best Software for Trading Futures

Winner : Optimus Futures

About Benzinga Fintech Deal Day & Awards 2024:

The Benzinga Fintech Deal Day & Awards celebrate excellence across the fintech industry, honoring the companies, executives, and platforms that are shaping the future of finance. With networking opportunities, panel discussions, and a prestigious awards ceremony, the event provides an unparalleled platform for deal-making and collaboration.

For more information about the winners or to learn more about future events, visit Benzinga Events .

SOURCE Benzinga

