Benzinga Announces Winners For The 2024 Global Fintech Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga , the leading financial media platform for next-generation investors, is thrilled to announce the winners and runners-up of its 10th annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards. The prestigious event, held at Convene Brookfield Place in New York City, celebrated innovation, excellence, and outstanding achievements across over 25 categories, recognizing companies and individuals who are shaping the future of financial technology.
"This year's finalists and winners embody the transformative power of fintech innovation," said Jason Raznick, Founder of Benzinga. "We are proud to honor the brightest minds and most innovative companies in the fintech industry. Their contributions are driving significant advancements and shaping the future of finance."
Lifetime Achievement Award
Winner: Anthony Pompliano
Best of Awards
Best Alternative Investments Platform
Winner: Arrived Homes
Runner-Up: Groundfloor: Fractionalized Retail Investing
Best API Solution
Winner: Polygon
Runner-Up: DriveWealth
Best Automated Trading Software
Winner: Tickblaze
Runner-Up: AlgoBulls
Best Broker for Sophisticated Traders
Winner: Alpaca
Runner-Up: TradeStation
Best Brokerage App
Winner: Webull
Runner-Up: TradeStation
Best Brokerage for Beginners
Winner: Stash
Runner-Up: eToro
Best Brokerage for Day Trading
Winner: TradeUp
Runner-Up: Moomoo
Best Brokerage for Forex in the US
Winner: Trading
Runner-Up: IBKR
Best Brokerage for Options Trading
Winner: IBKR
Runner-Up: Firstrade
Best Brokerage for Short Selling
Winner: TradeZero Holding Corp.
Runner-Up: IBKR
Best Brokerage for Trading Futures
Winner: EdgeClear
Runner-Up: NinjaTrader
Best Canadian Brokerage
Winner: Questrade
Runner-Up: Qtrade Direct Investing
Best Data Analysis Tool
Winner: Northern Trust Investment Data Science – Equity Data Science
Runner-Up: PitchBook
Best Day Trading Software
Winner: IBKR
Runner-Up: Tickblaze
Best ETF Launch
Winner: iShares Bitcoin Trust
Runner-Up: Xtrackers U.S. National Critical Technologies ETF (CRTC)
Best Financial Literacy Tool
Winner: Financial Finesse
Runner-Up: MoneyLion Digital Financial Ecosystem
Best Financial Planning Software
Winner: Asset-Map
Runner-Up: Origin
Best Financial Research Company
Winner: Toggle AI
Runner-Up: EPSMomentum
Best in Financial Education
Winner: Options Industry Council
Runner-Up: TradeStation
Best Insurtech Company
Winner: infineo
Runner-Up: Mylo
Best Investment Research Tech
Winner: Trading Central
Runner-Up: Outprfrm
Best Lending Solution
Winner: Pagaya Technologies
Runner-Up: Prosper
Best Matching Engine
Winner: Devexperts' DXmatch
Runner-Up: EP3 by Connamara Technologies
Best New Product
Winner: Frec
Runner-Up: SoFi Alternative Investments
Best Paper Trading Platform
Winner: TradeZero Holding Corp.
Runner-Up: Charles Schwab
Best Payments Solution
Winner: Modern Treasury
Runner-Up: Aeropay
Best Portfolio Tracker
Winner: Delta Investment Tracker
Runner-Up: TradeZella
Best Prop Trading Platform
Best RegTech
Winner: Green Check
Runner-Up: Kore
Best Robo-Advisor
Winner: Wealthfront
Runner-Up: Titan
Best Social Investing Platform
Winner: Parrot Finance
Runner-Up: Traderverse
Best Software for Longterm Cryptocurrency Investments
Winner: Path Crypto
Runner-Up: iTrustCapital
Best Software for Swing Trading
Winner: Autochartist Automatic Trade Identification
Runner-Up: WealthCharts
Best Software for Trading Cryptocurrency
Winner: Devexperts' DXtrade
Best Trading Technology
Winner: GTN
Runner-Up: Tickblaze
Best Venture Capital Firm
Winner: Tribe Capital
Runner-Up: BankTech Ventures
Breaking Barriers
Winner: Gotrade
Runner-Up: Apex Trader Funding
Emerging InsurTech
Winner: Aspida
Runner-Up: TruStage Payment Guard
Institutional Innovation
Winner: Tipigo Insights
Runner-Up: Quinn
Most Innovative ETF Company
Most Innovative in Capital Markets
Winner: GTN
Runner-Up: OpenYield
Most Impactful Fintech Executive
Peoples Choice
Winner: NVSTly: Social Investing
Chairman's Awards
Chairman's Awards: Best AI Analysis Tool
Winner: True Trading Group
Chairman's Awards: Best AI Chat API
Chairman's Awards: Best AI Finance Start-up
Chairman's Awards: Best AI Research Platform
Chairman's Awards: Best AI Tool for Software Performance
Chairman's Awards: Best Backtesting Software
Chairman's Awards: Best Fraud Prevention Solution
Chairman's Awards: Best Gold Broker
Chairman's Awards: Best Hybrid Trading Solution
Chairman's Awards: Best In Customer Loyalty
Chairman's Awards: Best Shareholder Engagement Platform
Chairman's Awards: Best Stock Scanner
Chairman's Awards: Excellence in Democratizing Options Trading
Chairman's Awards: Excellence in Futures Education
Chairman's Awards: Excellence in Futures Prop Trading
Winner: Apex Trader Funding
Chairman's Awards: Excellence in Holistic Trading Education
Chairman's Awards: Most Innovative Leveraged Issuer
Chairman's Awards: Most Innovative Options Brokerage
Chairman's Awards: Most Innovative Prop Trading Firm 2024
Chairman's Awards: Best Software for Trading Futures
About Benzinga Fintech Deal Day & Awards 2024:
The Benzinga Fintech Deal Day & Awards celebrate excellence across the fintech industry, honoring the companies, executives, and platforms that are shaping the future of finance. With networking opportunities, panel discussions, and a prestigious awards ceremony, the event provides an unparalleled platform for deal-making and collaboration.
For more information about the winners or to learn more about future events, visit Benzinga Events .
SOURCE Benzinga
