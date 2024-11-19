Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine Unveils Issue #28 Featuring Calvin Ayre, Canadian Billionaire Philanthropist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Issue #28 Artwork by Lori Goldberg, YVR

From Canadians innovators and visionaries making change around the world to BC-based personalities, Folio presents a snapshot of the West Coast.

- Helen Siwak, Publisher & EICVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Folio Luxury Lifestyle Magazine proudly announces the release of Issue #28 November 2024, spotlighting Canadian billionaire philanthropist Calvin Ayre of the Ayre Group. This exclusive issue dives into Ayre's visionary work, particularly his transformative Nikki Beach Resort project in Antigua, a landmark development blending luxury, sustainability, and community impact.Under Ayre's stewardship, the Nikki Beach Resort is set to redefine high-end hospitality in the Caribbean, demonstrating his commitment to innovation and philanthropy. Through insightful interviews and striking visuals, Folio delves into Ayre's passion for creating meaningful change on a global scale, highlighting his journey from entrepreneur to philanthropist and the profound impact his initiatives have on local and international communities.Publisher Helen Siwak expressed her excitement about this milestone issue, saying: "With every issue published, Folio Luxury Lifestyle Magazine continues its expansion globally with stories celebrating Canadians. Whether it be personalities, innovators and visionaries, and the companies or movements they create, we will continue championing the West Coast to the world."Beyond its lead feature, Issue #28 offers readers a curated selection of stories reflecting the magazine's signature blend of luxury, lifestyle, and inspiration. Highlights include a Seattle weekend at the iconic Westin Seattle; Maestro Ken Hsieh and the VMO's showcase of 17-year-old piano prodigy Ryan Wang; and the vibrancy of Vancouver events like the VSO's Gene Kelly: A Life in Music and a private CHANEL High Jewellery presentation. Designer Christopher Bates shares his plans to launch a Milan boutique in spring, marking his expansion to the global stage. In CELEBRATE, Ashley Su and Jack Wu share an intimate Signing Ceremony at the historic Vancouver Club, a sophisticated event designed by Paradise Events Inc. From Lori Goldberg's semi-abstract art to fine dining at Five Sails and luxury electric vehicles like the Lucid Air Sapphire, every story reflects a dedication to celebrating life's finest offerings.What Sets Folio Luxury Lifestyle Magazine Apart?Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Helen Siwak leads the only elevated luxury publication dedicated to celebrating British Columbia, with over 80% of its content focusing on stories that begin or end in the province. This unique approach highlights BC's cultural diversity and its unique luxury lifestyle, creating a compelling narrative of West Coast sophistication.With no advertising (sponsored/editorial mix), Folio is available on Issuu with free downloads. Its curated database of 35,000 and affiliate distribution exceeding 50,000 ensure its reach among leaders in business, hospitality, finance, philanthropy, and entertainment.About EcoLuxLuv Marketing & CommunicationsFounded in 2017 by Helen Siwak, ELL Comms produces eco-conscious digital publications, including Folio Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, PORTFOLIO , EcoLuxLifestyle, and branded series.

