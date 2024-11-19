Alliance For Women In Media Honors Eight Exceptional Female Leaders At The Gracies Leadership Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Photos from the event can be found here .

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Alliance for Women in (AWM) celebrated the achievements of eight trailblazing leaders at the Gracies Leadership Awards, on Tuesday, November 19 at Tribeca 360° in New York City. The event honored these extraordinary women for their significant contributions to the media industry, showcasing their leadership, vision and dedication to excellence across broadcasting, journalism, digital media and beyond.

In addition to the awards, the luncheon featured a special fireside chat with Andrea Mitchell , recipient of the Gracies Icon Award. As NBC News' Chief Washington Correspondent and Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent and Host of MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports, Mitchell shared her incredible journey in journalism, offering powerful insights into her decades-long career. Her conversation with Libby Leist, Executive Vice President of TODAY and Lifestyle highlighted the importance of elevating women's voices in the media, mentorship and the lasting impact of bold, investigative storytelling made possible by diligent homework, checking your facts and doing research.

Highlights from the honoree acceptances included:



Sylvia Strobel , AWM Legacy Leadership Award recipient and President & CEO, Twin Cities PBS, began her remarks by saying, "This recognition is not just a personal honor, it represents a collective effort of countless women who've paved the way for us in this industry, many of whom are in this room."



Holly Tang, CFO, NBCUniversal Entertainment, expressed her gratitude for the award and explained why it meant so much to her by noting, "I am a product of a women supporting women philosophy... throughout my career, influential women have gone above and beyond in supporting me, this is why I believe the Alliance for Women in Media's mission is so important for all of us."



Jennifer Leimgruber , EVP Entertainment Programming, Premiere/iHeartMedia, noted, "If we all continue to use our positions to mentor and champion younger women within our organization the representation of women in the future will be changed forever."



Deborah Parenti, President & Publisher, Streamline Media (Radio Ink, RBR + TVBR) concluded her acceptance by emphasizing, "To everyone in this room, young and old, remember to find your passion and pursue it...as long as I have a voice, I'm going to use it. Use your voice and encourage others to do the same."



Jen Sargent, CEO, Wondery, proudly expressed, "I'm humbled to be among this year's Gracie Leadership Awards honorees, especially given the amazing work of the Alliance for Women in Media...a powerful force for change, ensuring that women's voices are heard, valued and celebrated across every platform... it's an honor to be a part of that mission today."



Sylvia Bugg , Chief Programming Executive & GM, PBS, began her acceptance noting it was an honor to be recognized among another Sylvia, "media trailblazer, Sylvia Strobel." She continued, "my parents would tell my sister and I growing up, would tell us, 'you're judged by the company you keep' and that holds true here today... there's beautiful company in this space."

In accepting her honor by video, Sonia Coleman , ESVP & Chief Human Resources Officer, The Walt Disney Company, stated it is an immense honor to receive the Gracies Leadership Award and thanked AWM Board members Debra OConnell and Katina Arnold, who have recognized, supported and mentored women around the world.

Becky Brooks, President of AWM, emphasized the importance of fostering the next generation of women in media: "Today, we celebrate women who are making a powerful impact in executive suites and boardrooms. While we know there is still much work to be done, those of you in this room are paving the way for the next generation of women in media."

AWM Board Chair and VP of Corporate Communications at ESPN, Katina Arnold, spoke about the significance of the largest fundraiser of the year for the AWM Foundation, the Gracie Awards, stating, "As we approach the milestone 50th anniversary of the Gracie Awards in 2025, we are reminded of the importance of honoring and uplifting women in media. The Gracies continue to celebrate outstanding achievements by, for, and about women, recognizing talent across all areas of media."

As part of the event, the AWM Foundation is hosting an auction to continue bringing students and connect the next generation of women in media. Bidding is open now .

The Gracies Leadership Awards would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors, including Presenting Sponsor, The Walt Disney Company, alongside ABC News, Audacy, Clear Channel Outdoor, Hallmark Media, Katz Media Group, KPMG, NBCUniversal, NBCUniversal News Group, NCTA-The Internet & Television Association, Premiere Networks, Twin Cities PBS, and Wondery.

About the Alliance for Women in Media (AWM): The Alliance for Women in Media connects, recognizes and inspires women across the media industry. AWM is a diverse community – whether type of media, job or global location – that facilitates industry-wide collaboration, education, and innovation. Established in 1951 as American Women in Radio & Television (AWRT), AWM is the longest-established professional association dedicated to advancing women in media and entertainment. AWM harnesses the promise, passion and power of women in all forms of media to empower career development, engage in thought leadership, and drive positive change for our industry and societal progress.

SOURCE Alliance for Women in Media

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED