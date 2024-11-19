ELLA MIAMI BEACH ACHIEVES 50% SOLD, SIGNALING STRONG DEMAND IN NORTH BEACH MARKET

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Success is attributed to Ella Miami Beach's unparalleled value proposition, beach access, bountiful lifestyle amenities, stunning design, and prime location

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Miami-based development firms Constellation Group and The Boschetti Group are proud to announce that Ella Miami Beach, the highly anticipated new project in the heart of Miami Beach, is 50% sold. This significant milestone is a testament to the project's appeal and the diligent efforts of the dedicated development and sales teams."Achieving this important sales milestone brings us closer to commencing construction in early 2025. The strong interest demonstrates Ella Miami Beach's exceptional blend of prime location, outstanding amenities, value, and unique boutique feel," stated Eduardo Otaola, Managing Principal of Constellation Group. "With its proximity to the beach and renowned retail destinations like Bal Harbour Shops, Ella Miami Beach provides an elevated lifestyle that appeals to both luxury buyers and investors. Additionally, the property's allowance for short-term rentals - one of the few in the area -makes it an especially appealing opportunity for generating passive income in the highly sought-after Miami Beach market."A true testament to the condominium's concept, Ella Miami Beach continues to attract discerning buyers drawn to its world-class style and the intimacy and exclusivity of a full-service boutique building. Exclusively marketed by ONE Sotheby's International Realty, Ella Miami Beach features studios, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. With residences ranging from 342 to 1,089 square feet, pricing starts in the mid-$550,000s - an attractive offering for new construction in Miami Beach, where prices typically begin above $1 million."Buyers who have already purchased units recognize the unparalleled value Ella Miami Beach brings to this highly coveted market. The project's appeal to a niche yet global, affluent, and design-savvy clientele has driven remarkable sales,” said Daniel de la Vega, President of ONE Sotheby's International Realty.“Demand remains strong, with buyers from around the world contending for a home here." While the majority of Ella Miami Beach's buyers are from the U.S., a significant number of international buyers are coming from Europe, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru.With only a few units remaining, Ella Miami Beach's recently announced studio collection provides an accessible entry into the exclusive Miami Beach market, perfect for pied-à-terre seekers and savvy investors seeking passive income. Meticulously designed to optimize space and functionality, the elegant studio residences, each spanning approximately 350 square feet, feature thoughtfully integrated built-ins, sleek kitchens, ample closet space, and smart storage solutions, ensuring a seamless and meticulously designed living experience.In partnership with Nomada Residences, a full-service property management company specializing in short-term and seasonal rentals, Ella Miami Beach simplifies the process for owners interested in placing their units into a short-term rental program. This partnership offers turn-key solutions for owners while also maximizing revenue in a market with limited short-term rental options. Unlike the more saturated markets of Brickell and Downtown Miami, Miami Beach --particularly North Beach -- remains one of the few areas with a shortage of short-term rental opportunities, making Ella Miami Beach an especially attractive opportunity.Primed for seamless indoor/outdoor living, each residence features gracious terraces with select homes offering impressive views of Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Miami skyline. Punctuating the style and sophistication of the project, each of the residences will be delivered with approximately 9-foot-high ceilings throughout, contemporary ItalKraft kitchens with stone countertops and JennAir appliances, and European-inspired designer closets.Among the many signature elements that enhance the experience of being an owner at Ella Miami Beach, is a suite of amenities that include a rooftop pool and fitness center with boundless views of Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami, a pickleball court overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, residents' lounge, summer kitchen with an outdoor dining area, and an observation deck and lounge. The property's wellness amenities include an outdoor yoga and meditation deck, cold plunge, and sauna. Among the many signature elements that enhance the experience of being an owner at Ella Miami Beach, is a suite of amenities that include a rooftop pool and fitness center with boundless views of Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami, a pickleball court overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, residents' lounge, summer kitchen with an outdoor dining area, and an observation deck and lounge. The property's wellness amenities include an outdoor yoga and meditation deck, cold plunge, and sauna. Other lifestyle conveniences include private beach club access managed by The Boucher Brothers, a coworking area for remote workers, complimentary beach cruisers, bike and beach toy storage, onsite parking and retail, and more.The Ella Miami Beach sales gallery is located in The Carillon, at 6897 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. To schedule an appointment, contact ... or call 786.919.6940. For more information about Ella Miami Beach, visit .###ABOUT CONSTELLATION GROUPConstellation Group is a South Florida-based real estate investment and development firm with extensive experience in developing, financing, and marketing residential and commercial projects in high barrier-to-entry markets throughout the Southern United States. Constellation Group partners with renowned Architecture and Design firms to create best-in-class luxury residential experiences that set new standards through elevated design and construction.

