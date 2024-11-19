Some 220 Companies Already Registered With Codeua Platform Deputy PM Fedorov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 220 Ukrainian IT companies have already registered with the tech companies platform, CodeUA.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Deputy Prime for Innovation, Education, Science and Development - Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A total of 220 companies have already registered with CodeUA. Another 30 companies are under verification,” Fedorov noted.

In his words, CodeUA is a marketplace created for cooperation between global and Ukrainian IT companies, where companies can find partners for the implementation of technology projects. The platform contributes to raising the export indicators of Ukraine's IT industry and helps create new jobs while promoting the brand of Ukraine as a technology state.

In order to get registered with CodeUA, the company has to meet certain criteria. In particular, it must not involve any persons put on the sanctions list of international organizations and must have a perfect reputation. Additionally, the company must be officially registered under the laws of Ukraine or the jurisdiction of its incorporation, and have a representative office in Ukraine.

A reminder that, on November 13, 2024, in cooperation with Lviv IT Cluster, the Ukrainian Digital Transformation Ministry launched a tech companies platform, CodeUA , which would help foreign customers connect with Ukrainian contractors.