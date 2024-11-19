National Homecorp Announces Affordable New Homes Now Selling At Las Colinas In Kenedy, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NHC Logo

National HomeCorp (NHC) "America's Affordable Builder" announces affordable new homes now selling at Las Colinas in Kenedy, Texas

- Mike HylandKENEDY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National HomeCorp, (NHC)“America's Affordable Builder,” announced today that new affordable homes are now selling at Las Colinas in Kenedy, Texas.National HomeCorp's newly built and affordable homes at Las Colinas start in the $190s with sizes ranging from 1,201 to 2,002 square feet. NHC is offering eight available floor plans of one-and-two-story homes featuring 4-5 bedrooms, 2-3 baths, and 2-car garages.Homebuyers can choose from a variety of plans offering eight-foot-high ceilings, laminate countertops, GE appliances and Shaker cabinets, plus, LED lighting, central air and heating systems, and more. As a bonus, residents will receive a landscaping package.“Las Colinas offers a unique blend of small-town living with easy access to job opportunities in major urban centers. We are proud to offer these quality constructed and affordable new homes in a charming community close to all the cultural, economic, and recreational amenities available throughout the larger Texas region,” said Mike Hyland, president of National HomeCorp.National HomeCorp is offering 100% financing, or In House Financing with 3.5% towards closing costs on new construction homes. All homes carry a third-party 2/10 warranty.Established in 1886 at the Y junction of Highway 181 and Highway 72 the historic town of Kenedy started with a railroad junction and hotel. Today, this charming small town offers residents the qualities of rural living with easy access to San Antonio and Corpus Christie.Plus, Kenedy offers homebuyers a strong sense of community, parks, grocery stores and restaurants, and the Kenedy Regional Airport. Education is offered at the Kenedy Elementary, Middle School and High School and at Central Bend College, Northwest Lakeview College and Palo Alto College.Las Colinas is located at 304 Business Park Drive. Homebuyers can learn more about the special opportunities to purchase affordable new homes by calling 830-396-4225 or by visiting nationalhomecorp .About National HomeCorp:As America's Affordable Builder, the National Home Corporation (NHC), strives to bring affordable housing with maximum square footage and useability to the market. Established in 2021, NHC has built over 500 homes in Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina and Missouri and plans to bring its cost saving strategies nationwide. NHC also partners with NHC Mortgage and NHC Title to streamline the purchasing process and with every home closing, NHC donates $100 to Homeaid, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness across the U.S. To learn more, please visit# # #

