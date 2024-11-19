Biden Got Trump Out Of A Jam

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Joe Biden got Donald out of a bind. Trump, in his presidential campaign, had claimed he could quickly bring an end to the Ukraine war and force a negotiation between Kyiv and Moscow.

That pledge is by the board now thanks to Joe Biden's decision to unleash ATACMS missiles on Russia.

On the night of November 18, only hours after the public announcement allowing strikes inside Russian territory, the Ukrainians fired five or six ATACMS missiles at the Bryansk area of Russia, around 75 miles inside the Russian border with Ukraine.

The Russians say that they destroyed 5 of the six missiles, with one missile hit but not completely destroyed. That missile, according to the Russians, fell to the ground and exploded, but caused minimal damage. The Ukrainians say that the missile hit an ammunition depot and blew it up.

The Russians used their air defenses, most notably the S-400 and Pantsir.

The S-400 has long range; Pantsir was probably used to go after missiles that the S-400 did not intercept.



ATACMS is a large missile. The US HIMARS launch system can fire only one ATACMS at a time and then has to be reloaded. The missile weighs 3,690 pounds and travels at a speed of around Mach 3 (2,300 mph), making it faster than conventional jet fighters.