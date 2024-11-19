“His Name Is Eric” Is A Tribute To A Grand Love Story Amid Life's Greatest Battle

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Debut author Phillipa Leseberg presents a true-life story of fighting for her husband's and exploring holistic healing methods against his cancer battle

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Phillipa Leseberg is excited to announce the release of a thought-provoking new memoir titled,“His Name is Eric.” This deeply moving story chronicles the journey of soulmates Phillipa and Eric, facing the unthinkable: a stage-four cancer diagnosis that upends their lives. The memoir will be available for pre-order on November 26 and in major bookstores and online retailers on December 10, 2024.“His Name is Eric” is a tribute to resilience, courage and hope when conventional medicine fails to provide the desired results. The book offers an authentic love story while exploring alternative healing paths for cancer. This gripping and deeply personal story follows Phillipa and Eric as they courageously face:- The emotional, physical and mental toll of cancer and the limitations of traditional treatments.- A life-changing decision to explore holistic and alternative healing methods, eventually leading them to a clinic in Mexico offering a functional medicine approach.- An eye-opening exploration of integrative therapies, sparking questions about how we can balance Western medicine with natural alternatives.“His Name is Eric” is more than a memoir-it is a reminder that healing is not one-size-fits-all. Phillipa and Eric's journey will inspire the reader to seek, question and advocate for their own health, empowering them to take control of their wellness story.Phillipa Leseberg is a Kiwi-American adventurer, dolphin and whale swimmer, advocate for juicing and organic food and debut author. As her husband battled cancer, she began to journal daily, a practice that was both cathartic and purposeful. Phillipa shares her deeply personal story, inspiring readers to seek, question and advocate for their own health.Phillipa's mission is to bring awareness to what she calls“advanced” methods of healing and to encourage others to take ownership of their health decisions. Phillipa and Eric's story isn't just about loss, it's about resilience, advocacy and the life-changing power of asking“what are my options” when faced with difficult choices. While her journey with Eric may not have ended the way they had hoped, she knows that sharing their story could change someone else's life. If even one person reads her book and chooses to advocate for themselves or their loved ones - to question, to push back, or to explore other options, then Phillipa believes every word she wrote has served its purpose.To speak with the author directly or to review the book, contact Amy Parrish (404) 310-6559.For more information on Phillipa, please visit . For more information on“His Name is Eric” and to join our pre-order list visit phillipaleseberg/the-book.

Amy Parrish

Rhythm Communications

+1 404-310-6559

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.