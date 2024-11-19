Mir Says No Rift Between Congress, NC In J&K

“The National Conference will not become Congress and vice versa. However, there are ideological similarities between the two parties for the past several decades...

“There might be difference of words in expressing our respective stands on issues but that does not mean that there are fissures between the alliance partners,” Mir told reporters in Anantnag.

Mir, who is an MLA from Dooru segment, said it was on the basis of ideological similarities that the Congress and the NC contested the elections together and are helping each in the government as well.

Asked about the resolution passed by JK Assembly on restoration of statehood, Mir said there was nothing wrong in the resolution.

The Congress leader said some parties were trying to make it an election issue.

“May be the two parties will meet after the (assembly) elections are over in Jharkhand,” he added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now