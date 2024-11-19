Zelensky, Frederiksen Visit Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Prime Mette Frederiksen have visited a hospital where wounded Ukrainian are receiving treatment, according to the presidential press service.

During their visit, Zelensky and Frederiksen spoke with warriors, including those wounded during battles in the Kursk region and the Kupiansk and Lyman sectors, Ukrinform reports.

The president awarded the defenders the Orders "For Courage," II and III classes, the statement said.



















































"Thank you for your service, for defending our state. Get well as soon as possible," Zelensky said.

The head of state also presented military medics with the Order of Princess Olga, III class, and medals "For Military Service to Ukraine."

"Thank you for everything you do for our guys. I have great respect for your work, for saving lives. My heartfelt thanks to you for this," Zelensky said.

Additionally, both leaders inspected the equipment used by the doctors in their surgeries and examined the project for the construction of a new admission unit, designed to receive 40 patients at a time.

It will include a diagnostic center, an examination room, a manipulation room, and an intensive care unit.

It will also be integrated into the passageway between the surgical and trauma buildings, providing quick and barrier-free access to the three buildings in the complex.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky and Frederiksen also met with Ukrainian manufacturers of long-range drones and soldiers operating them.