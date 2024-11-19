8 Inches Of Ultra-Clear High-Tech: Revolutionary Touch Panels Will Be The Electronic Heart Of The New KTM Motorcycles

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The KTM brand presents the game changer. It opens a new era in high-tech motorcycle electronics. It is an integrated advanced TFT touch instrument panel. The functionality and usability of this have reached a new level. KTM engineers have achieved their goal of developing an even more intuitive and ergonomic riding element that minimizes distractions. The updated KTM models will be available in KTM AVTODOM shortly after the release in 2025.



The new product stands out for its size against the background of portable navigators and smartphones. The creators made compromises in the display size, since this is a built-in gadget. All data is clearly visible on the move. This directly affects the comfort and safety of travel. The vertical V80 and horizontal H88 versions of the panel have dimensions of 8 and 8.8 inches, respectively. This is 200 and 223 millimeters of ultra-clear multimedia space with a resolution of 1280x720. It is protected from the sun, rain, fingerprints. Three technologies at once are responsible for a contrasting bright image and the absence of glare at any angle: Anti-Reflex, Anti-Fingerprint and Anti-Glare. Support for 256,000 shades completes the picture. Even a quick glance will be enough to see all the details of the image.



The dashboard is designed to meet the requirements of modern motorcyclists. You can work with the display both with and without gloves, thanks to a special high-precision sensor. Controlling headlights, heated steering wheel and seat and other functions has become even more convenient than before. Virtual touch buttons with quick access were developed for this.



Navigation with an offline map is made on a new panel to ensure maximum functionality and safety. It is integrated into the motorcycle electronics. This allows building routes and plot paths without synchronizing with a smartphone.



The developers have installed five different screen split modes. The driver will be able to customize the function to his taste thanks to a variety of options. The solutions turned out to be especially successful with such an impressive display size. You can combine applications, adaptive cruise control, navigation, telemetry and music on one screen. Android Automotive software, 32 GB of internal memory and 3 GB of RAM are responsible for the smooth operation of the gadget under any load.



This upgrade will affect the new KTM road models: KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S, KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO, KTM 990 DUKE R, KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE GT.



“We are pleased to give our customers the opportunity to be the first to evaluate the innovative solutions of the updated KTM motorcycle line. It will be possible to purchase motorbikes with an advanced dashboard in our KTM dealerships in 2025”, - Pavel Dolgov, Head of KTM AVTODOM, commented.



