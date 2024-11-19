EU Foreign Policy Chief To Visit Mideast For Ceasefire Talks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is set to visit the Middle East on a tour starting November 20 to 24.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, Borrell will begin his tour with a visit to Jordan and will meet with King Abdullah II in Amman, adding that he will also deliver a keynote speech at the University of Jordan under the patronage of Princess Rym Ali.

On Thursday 21st, he will meet with Jordanian Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, as well as Palestinian officials.

The tour will also include a visit to Lebanon, where Borrell will hold several bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri, Lebanese Army Commander Joseph Aoun, and UN representatives in the country.

According to the statement, the visit will serve as an opportunity to continue discussions on ways to achieve a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and to work towards a long-term process based on a two-state solution. (end)

