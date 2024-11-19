Pakistani PM: Working With Saudi Arabia To Strengthen Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Prime of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday has said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are working together to further strengthen their ties into mutually beneficial economic and cooperation.

While talking to visiting Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al Dawood in Islamabad, PM Sharif expressed his satisfaction over the implementation of MoUs with regard to Saudi investment of USD 2.8 billion in Pakistan, said a release by PM House.

During the meeting, he recalled the historic fraternal relations between the two countries and thanked the Saudi leadership and government for always supporting Pakistan.

Emphasizing the significance of cooperation in defense and security cooperation, the Prime Minister said the visit of the Deputy Interior Minister and his delegation would help bring both sides closer in terms of cooperation in these sensitive areas.

The premier also recalled the recent Arab-Islamic Summit held in Riyadh and appreciated the leadership of Saudi Arabia for holding the Summit and stance of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman over the issue of Palestine.

The situation in Gaza and the broader Middle East was also discussed. He also applauded the leadership role of Saudi Arabia in unifying the Muslim World to collectively seek an end to violence in Gaza due to Israel's genocidal actions.

He also reiterated his invitation to Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience and said the people of Pakistan are waiting to accord him a very warm welcome. (end)

sbk









MENAFN19112024000071011013ID1108903466