Ontario International Airport Poised To Set All-Time High For Thanksgiving Travel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Passenger count at popular Southern California gateway will be almost 6% more than 2023 ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) will set a new record for Thanksgiving holiday this year, surpassing the previous high reached last year. The number of air travelers during the 11-day travel period beginning Friday, November 22 and concluding Monday, December 2, is forecast to reach 225,000, 5.8% more than last year. The busiest travel days at the Inland Empire gateway will be:





Sunday, December 1 (23,818)



Sunday, November 24 (22,465) Monday, November 25 (22,448) "At Ontario International Airport, we're excited to open our doors to a record number of travelers this Thanksgiving, setting a new milestone that reflects our growth and the trust our passengers place in us," said Atif Elkadi, CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "We're ready to deliver our signature hassle-free experience to each and every traveler, ensuring that their journey is as smooth, warm, and welcoming as the holiday season itself." Based on current schedules, airlines are offering more than 280,000 seats on arriving and departing flights at ONT, 7.5% more than a year ago.

Thanksgiving 2024 Estimated Passengers Versus 2023 Total Seats Versus 2023

224,809 +5.8

% 280,766 +7.5

%

As the holiday season kicks into high gear, airport officials encourage travelers to plan ahead, give themselves plenty of time on the day of travel, and, if they don't have TSA PreCheck, to take advantage of the new CLEAR/TSA PreCheck expedited registration service

available in both terminals.

"We remain grateful for the confidence our airline partners and air travelers continue to show in our facilities and services, and we are ready to greet passengers in greater numbers as the fall and winter holidays approach," Elkadi said.

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527

[email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

