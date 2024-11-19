Jennifer Bohlman Joins Right Move Storage As Business Development Manager

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Right Move Storage, a premier provider of third-party property management services in the self-storage industry, is excited to announce the addition of Jennifer Bohlman as Business Development Manager. With her extensive experience and established connections in the self-storage sector, Jennifer will play an integral role in advancing Right Move Storage's rapid growth strategy.Jennifer brings a wealth of knowledge to her new role. She is well-regarded as a seasoned professional in self-storage, known for her strong business acumen and long-standing relationships throughout the industry. Her expertise aligns perfectly with Right Move Storage's mission to deliver innovative solutions and personalized service to its clients. Jennifer Bohlman says, "I am thrilled to be back in the self-storage industry, especially with a company that's on the cutting edge of innovation and technology! I am excited for the opportunity to grow and contribute to such a dynamic forward-thinking environment with great people!”“We are excited to have Jennifer join our team!” Said Darren Kelley, President of Right Move Storage.“She is a self-storage veteran and has developed strong relationships in the industry. Jennifer will be critical as we rapidly grow our third-party management platform.”In her role as Business Development Manager, Jennifer will focus on expanding Right Move Storage's presence nationwide, forging new partnerships, and driving growth through targeted initiatives. Her efforts will support the company's dedication to providing high-quality, customer-focused management solutions that benefit both property owners and tenants.For more information about Right Move Storage and its services, visit rightmovestorage .About Right Move StorageRight Move Storage is a leading third-party property management company specializing in self-storage solutions. With a commitment to innovation and superior service, Right Move Storage provides property owners with effective management solutions tailored to maximize profitability and improve tenant satisfaction.

