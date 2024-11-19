(MENAFN- Amman Net) Amman, 18 November 2024

- The European Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to Jordan released its final report today on Jordan's 10 September 2024 Parliamentary Elections, offering 18 recommendations aimed at bolstering the country's ongoing electoral reforms

within the country's broader modernisation efforts.

Chief Observer Željana Zovko, a Member of the European Parliament, praised the smooth implementation of the by the Independent Election Commission (IEC) noting:“The elections were conducted efficiently, with an inclusive and well-managed process for voter and candidate registration. Most candidates expressed confidence in the impartiality of the IEC. However, transparency could be further enhanced by allowing candidates and list representatives access to the vote tabulation process.”

Jordan's legal framework for democratic elections is substantially aligned with the state's regional and international commitments. In terms of inclusivity, Željana Zovko

highlighted“the positive legislative changes that strengthened youth participation in politics, in particular, lowering the minimum age for candidates from 30 to 25, a recommendation made by past EU EOMs”. The report also welcomed the increased gender quota system, though it noted that women still face significant barriers to full political participation, particularly due to financial constraints related to registration fees and campaign costs.

The election campaign, which lasted five weeks, was largely characterised by active participation from a diverse range of lists and candidates. Freedom of assembly was generally respected. However, the mission raised concerns about ambiguity in the laws around campaigning on election day, particularly in media and social media.

The EU EOM also commended the successful integration of new election technology, which facilitated the fast publication of results.

With the aim of contributing to the improvement of future elections, the EU EOM offers 18 recommendations for consideration by the Jordanian authorities, including seven priority recommendations: (1) strengthen voter education at community levels and involve District Election Committees in its implementation; (2) consistently implement campaign regulations; (3) enhance transparency in campaign finance and strengthen IEC oversight; (4) decriminalise defamation to safeguard freedom of expression; (5) amend the Cybercrime Law to align it with international human rights commitments; (6) improve access to voting for persons with disabilities; and (7) ensure observers' unhindered access to all stages of the electoral process.

Chief Observer Željana Zovko expressed confidence that Jordan will continue its reform journey, emphasising that core principles as inclusivity, transparency, and freedom of expression are central to the success of these reforms.“The European Union stands ready to support Jordanian stakeholders in implementing these recommendations to further strengthen the country's democratic processes.”

Upon the invitation of the Independent Elections Commission of Jordan, the EU EOM carried out its work between 28 July and 29 September 2024. The mission deployed across the country more than 120 observers from all EU Member States, as well as from Canada, Norway and Switzerland.

All of the mission's reports and statements can be found here:



FINAL REPORT IN ENGLISH

