The Impact Of Robotics And Automation On Automobile Manufacturing Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) The Impact of Robotics and Automation on Automobile Manufacturing

The automotive is leading the way in implementing industrial robots, with one-third of all current US installations .

Whether it's the production of midsize sedans or haulers built for car delivery, automation, and robotics are changing the very fabric of automotive culture.

Advancements in Robotics and Automation in Automobile Manufacturing

In 1901, Ransom Eli Olds implemented the first modern auto assembly line to mass-produce the Oldsmobile Curved Dash.

Twelve years later, Henry Ford started the modern era of mass vehicle production by introducing the moving assembly line at Ford's Highland Park manufacturing plant.

Over the next 112 years or so, the automotive industry has pounced on evolving technology to reimagine and reconfigure production. Now, with the introduction of AI, we're on the precipice of an auto industry driven by precise, smart factory robots.

Enhancing Production Efficiency through Automation

Industrial robots are essential for auto manufacturing companies to streamline the production process.

With the help of automation and advanced robotics, companies can ensure consistent weld quality, seamless installation of engines and equipment, precise adherence to safety standards, and even high-grade paint jobs.

There's a common misconception that automation will eventually drive workers out of automobile factories.

In truth, rudimentary robotics and automation have played a pivotal role in auto assembly for over a century. With the help of new tech advancements, we're likely to see an exciting evolution in terms of career paths and skill sets within the industry.

The Role of Robotics in Vehicle Maintenance

With robotics, technicians and service workers can automate tasks such as replacing tires and running diagnostic checks. They can also develop precise, repeatable maintenance methods while avoiding monotonous or dangerous tasks altogether.

Given time, AI-boosted vehicle maintenance centers will decrease wait times, improve customer satisfaction, and increase the overall quality of services rendered by maintenance and repair technicians.

Such advancements will also provide ample data to identify areas for concern and improvement in both production and future maintenance.

Future Trends in Automotive Robotics and Automation

The current automotive robotics marketplace is slated to grow by 12% year over year through 2027 . This will likely only accelerate by the end of the decade.

When you ask“how much does it cost to ship a car” in the future, the impact of robotics may have a say in the auto shipping quotes you receive.

Hopefully, all things considered, it will help lower costs thanks to increased production efficiency and access.

