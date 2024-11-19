Anybotics And Equans Partner To Develop Offshore Maintenance Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) ANYbotics and Equans partner to develop offshore maintenance

ANYbotics strengthens its presence in European sustainability by partnering with Equans , a provider of services.

Equans selected ANYbotics as its preferred ground robot supplier to drive the adoption of ANYmal for autonomous inspections, asset monitoring, and maintenance.

Together, they deliver automated, data-driven solutions to the offshore energy sector, enhancing safety and efficiency in asset management and maintenance.

ANYbotics, a global leader in AI-driven robot inspection solutions, and Equans Offshore Business Unit, a leading offshore solutions provider, have joined forces. Together, they will transform workflows by deploying ANYmal in challenging offshore environments.

ANYmal, ANYbotics' flagship robotic solution, combines robust design and autonomous capabilities to automate real-time data collection, asset monitoring, and maintenance support in high-risk offshore facilities with unmatched mobility and intelligence.

Equans will offer ANYmal as a direct purchase or Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS), providing implementation support, training, and expertise. This partnership enables automated offshore maintenance, promoting a more sustainable and efficient future in the offshore.

Oussama Darouichi, associate director of strategic alliances and partnerships, ANYbotics, says:“Automating routine inspections within offshore wind through advanced robotics will reduce costs and downtime emissions, and positions Equans and ANYbotics at the forefront of servicing this rapidly growing, sustainable industry.”

Equans will deploy ANYmal as part of a proactive monitoring and maintenance service for existing and new offshore substations and platforms across Europe. This partnership will transform offshore operations and maintenance, offering numerous benefits to operators.

Improved Operational Efficiency: Up to 50 percent of inspection tasks on an offshore platform are visual, thermal, or acoustic. ANYmal performs these tasks more quickly and accurately, optimizing efficiency.

Enhanced Safety: By reducing human exposure to hazardous environments, ANYmal minimizes risks and ensures a safer working environment.

Cost-Effectiveness: ANYmal lowers costs by increasing uptime, streamlining maintenance, and reducing the need for on-site and offshore interventions and associated carbon emissions.

Pascal Grosjean, general manager, Equans offshore business unit, says:“Together, we are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that enhance our customers' efficiency and drive the essential movement towards decarbonization and digitalization.

“The power of innovation and collaboration are setting the path to creating a sustainable future for all.”

ANYbotics and Equans are leading the offshore renewable energy sector into a future of automated, efficient, and sustainable operations.

Their collaboration sets a new standard for proactive monitoring and maintenance, ensuring long-term sustainability and operational excellence in offshore energy.