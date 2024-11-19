Loxo Establishes German Subsidiary To Expand Its Autonomous Driving Business Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Loxo establishes German subsidiary to expand its autonomous driving business

Loxo , a Swiss developer of autonomous driving solutions for logistics, has embarked on its first international expansion with the opening of a new subsidiary in Munich.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Bern, Switzerland, Loxo has rapidly established itself as a key player in the field of autonomous driving, with a focus on middle-mile delivery and mobile distribution hub logistics.

The expansion into Germany follows rapidly from Loxo's successful rollout of Europe's first Level 4 (L4) autonomous driving technology, which is operational on public roads in Bern, Switzerland, with autonomous driving routes spanning 65 kilometres (40 miles) within the city.

Loxo's autonomous vehicles are already proving their capabilities through projects with major Swiss logistics company, Planzer, having previously done so with the country's largest online retailer, Migros.

Amin Amini, CEO of Loxo, says:“Germany is a natural next step for Loxo as we continue our mission to revolutionise commercial vehicle automation in Europe.

“Germany's strong logistics market, advanced automotive infrastructure, and progressive legislation surrounding autonomous vehicles make it the ideal location for us to further our middle-mile and mobile distribution projects.”

The new Munich subsidiary will be led by Lara Amini, co-founder and current Chief Business Officer of Loxo Switzerland.

Germany's middle-mile logistics sector, valued at approximately $379.89 billion in 2023 and projected to surpass $504 billion by 2032, has enormous untapped potential.

The repetitive nature of middle-mile routes between business hubs presents an ideal opportunity for autonomous driving solutions.

Amini says:“We're not just focused on replacing traditional vehicles with autonomous ones. Our goal is to foster innovation that will catalyse the transformation of the entire logistics sector.

“By collaborating with local partners and tapping into Germany's pool of talent, we aim to take Loxo's successful model and scale it across new markets.”

Loxo's expansion into Germany signals its commitment to advancing autonomous driving technology in one of Europe's largest logistics markets.

The company's strategic move aims to further integrate autonomous vehicles into the logistics chain, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in commercial vehicle automation.