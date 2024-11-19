Fotor Launches Generative AI Presentation Maker: Fotor AI Slides That You Need

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fotor, a global leader in AI-powered photo editing and graphic design platforms, has launched its latest innovation, Fotor AI Slides . This advanced tool integrates cutting-edge AI to simplify and accelerate slide creation, allowing users to effortlessly craft visually compelling presentations.

Since 2009, Fotor has been at the forefront of image processing and design technology, offering powerful tools for fast, high-quality photo editing. With Fotor AI Slides, Fotor takes a significant step forward by incorporating generative AI to enhance the creation of professional presentations.

Fotor AI Slides allows users to quickly build customized slides by selecting a template and inputting a topic. The tool generates polished, brand-aligned presentations in seconds, making it ideal for e-commerce ads, social media campaigns, and business presentations.

Pre-designed slides and templates

Building on years of innovation in graphic design, Fotor has reimagined the way presentations are created with its new Fotor AI Slides. This tool offers dozens of pre-designed slides and templates tailored to fields like education and business. Each template is thoughtfully crafted with pre-filled colors, layouts, fonts, and sample text, allowing users to bypass starting from scratch and saving significant time in layout selection.

2. Generative AI PPT from Text

Imagine simply typing in a few ideas or the main topic, and Fotor AI Presentation Maker

takes care of the rest. This innovative tool leverages AI to handle the most time-consuming aspects of slide creation, including generating text, building outlines, organizing logical content, designing layouts, and selecting images-all in an instant.

Fotor AI Slides promises to make presentation creation faster and easier than ever, allowing users to say goodbye to the stress of building presentations without prior experience or ideas.

3. Flexible AI Tools for Seamless Adjustments

Fotor AI Slides offers flexible tools to customize every aspect of your presentation with ease. Using the AI image generato , you can replace images in seconds by simply typing a description of the image you need. Text editing is equally effortless-just select the text you want to change and click "AI Write." Fotor will then provide options to refine your content, allowing you to make it more engaging, fun, concise, or detailed, or to correct spelling and grammar. These AI-powered tools make adjusting your presentation quick, creative, and stress-free.

4. Advanced Drag & Drop Styles & Layouts

To strengthen your brand identity, the style of your presentation is crucial. With Fotor AI Slides, you can easily customize your presentation by applying your company's brand colors and fonts, or by simply dragging and dropping a pre-designed style to unify your slides with one click. This ensures a consistent look throughout your presentation. Additionally, Fotor offers a variety of layouts to suit different content types, including text, bullet points, images with text, and icons with text. No need to learn complex design techniques-just drag and drop to create the perfect layout.

5. Vast Media Library & Charts

Fotor AI Slides offers millions of design assets, including stickers, backgrounds, stock photos, icons, and illustrations, allowing you to easily find and add the perfect visuals to your presentations. The platform also offers pre-designed charts in a variety of styles, making it simple to choose the right one for your needs. With seamless integration within the app, you can enhance your slides without switching platforms, creating professional and visually appealing presentations with ease.

5. More AI Photo Editing Tools for Better Presentation

Fotor AI Slides is a powerful tool that goes beyond simple presentation creation. It not only understands your prompts effectively but also provides data-rich slides that are easy to customize, allowing you to create presentations from scratch with minimal effort. What sets it apart is its seamless integration with an extensive suite of AI-powered photo editing tools. These tools include background removal , AI photo enhancer , AI replace, and magic remover , all of which enable you to refine and enhance your images effortlessly.

Fotor AI Slides allows you to elevate the quality of your visuals, ensuring that your presentations are not only informative but also visually striking. With these capabilities, you can craft more engaging and impactful presentations that capture your audience's attention and deliver your message effectively.

About Fotor

Founded in 2009, Fotor has been at the forefront of the image-processing industry for over 15 years. Committed to providing innovative image and design tools, Fotor empowers users to create professional-quality content with ease. By continuously enhancing product features and improving the user experience, Fotor helps individuals and businesses efficiently produce high-quality designs. Learn more at .

