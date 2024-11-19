HII Celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII), America's largest military shipbuilder and provider of all-domain defense solutions, is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week from Nov. 17-23, honoring the essential role of apprenticeships in workforce development and skills training.

National Apprenticeship Week is a nationwide celebration established by the U.S. Department of to showcase and promote high-quality and in-demand career pathway opportunities through registered apprenticeship programs. With apprenticeship programs offered at each of HII's three divisions, HII is investing in the future by providing hands-on, structured training to develop the next generation of skilled professionals in the industry.

“Each of HII's apprenticeship programs are essential to building a skilled workforce and offer participants a unique blend of on-the-job training and classroom instruction, laying the groundwork for a rewarding career at HII,” said Edmond Hughes, HII's executive vice president and chief human resources officer.“Whether launching a shipbuilding career or advancing the work in nuclear and environmental services, each one of our apprentices strengthen HII's workforce and contribute to creating the advantage for those defending our nation.”









Founded in 1919, The Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School offers four- to eight-year, tuition-free apprenticeships in 19 trades and seven optional programs. Apprentices work a 40-hour week and are paid for all work, including time spent in academic classes. Accredited by the Council for Occupational Education, the school is certified to offer associate's degrees of applied science in maritime technology in 26 educational programs. In 2023, the school was selected for the U.S. Department of Labor's apprenticeship ambassador program.

Mission Technologies' Global Security group offers three apprenticeship programs: two within the nuclear and environmental services portfolio that partner with the nuclear operator apprenticeship programs at Newport News Nuclear BWXT (N3B) in Los Alamos, New Mexico, and at Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) near Aiken, South Carolina. These reflect HII's commitment to building and supporting the education and training of a future nuclear workforce. The third Mission Technologies program is in the fleet sustainment portfolio that offers an apprenticeship program focused on providing students with experience in the maintenance, repair and modernization of U.S. Navy ships.

At Ingalls Shipbuilding, the Apprentice School has produced over 4,000 graduates since its inception in 1952. Enrollment for the apprentice program is competitive, and involves a comprehensive two- to four-year curriculum for students interested in shipbuilding careers. Apprentices earn competitive wages and receive a comprehensive benefit package upon entering the program. This allows apprentices to receive an education, build work ethic and gain experience through classes and on-the-job training.

Across the company, HII invests more than $110 million a year in workforce development, education and training initiatives. That includes academic partnerships with two- and four-year colleges and universities, as well as science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) investments in elementary, middle and high schools.

