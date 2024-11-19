Putin Not To Give Ukrainians, Europeans Any Christmas Break - Baerbock

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Europeans do not have the right to take holiday breaks in the matter of ensuring their own security and helping Ukraine.

This was stated by the of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, who spoke after the meeting of the extended Weimar Triangle in Warsaw, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Unfortunately, the security situation in Europe will not improve quickly; it will be the opposite for as long as the Russian president ... achieves his imperialist goals through violence. It is time to create a new foundation for European security and freedom and continue to strengthen our transatlantic alliance, not destroy it," Baerbock said.

She is convinced that Putin will not be willing to give Ukrainians and Europeans“a Christmas or New Year break” and neither is he going to wait for the outcome of German elections.

"We cannot take a break either, in order to ensure the security of Europe. And that is why we will continue to build our European security every day," the head of the MFA emphasized.

The top diplomat considers it feasible to invest more than 2% of GDP in defense, to develop a joint security and defense industry, and take other steps to this end.

Baerbock noted that the foreign ministers had gathered in Warsaw also in order to support Ukraine against terror, violence, and death.

"For a thousand days and a thousand nights, violence, risk, danger, terror, bombing, abduction of children continue. For a thousand days and nights, people try to deal with this Russian terror, when bombs fall on their houses, schools, power plants. All in order to wear the Ukrainians out, to exhaust them," Baerbock said, adding that Europe, which is being protected by Ukrainian men and women, is also under attack for a thousand days.

"It is not enough to be grateful. We must be strong and ready to do everything necessary to protect European peace," she urged.

On Tuesday, the heads of the EU's Big Five (Poland, Germany, France, Italy, Spain), as well as the representative of the UK, gathered in Warsaw.