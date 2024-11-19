(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from org

The 13th Zhengzhou International Shaolin Wushu Festival kicked off in Dengfeng, the birthplace of kung fu, in Zhengzhou, a city in central China's Henan province, on October 19.

This year's event brought together 2,560 from 56 countries and regions, ranging in age from 4 to 82 years old.

Along a 13-kilometer route from the Shaolin Temple to the festival's opening venue, 30,000 young students from local kung fu performed various forms of martial arts, showcasing the depth of Chinese kung fu.

This year's festival features not only traditional Shaolin Wushu (martial arts) competitions and the Wushu Duanwei evaluation for overseas participants, a ranking test, but also new events, including a collective kung fu performance, an international fight competition, a U.S.-China youth training camp, a kung fu adventure, and a Cambodian-Chinese boxing showcase. Various cultural activities are also being hosted, such as kung fu demonstrations, cultural tourism projects, and international martial arts exchanges.

The festival is organized by the Henan provincial government and co-hosted by the province's sports administration and the Zhengzhou city government.

Zhengzhou Intl Shaolin Wushu Festival kicks off

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED