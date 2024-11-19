Scorpius Holdings Launches Scorpius Ventures To Support U.S. Biotech Innovation Through Flexible Equity-Based Onshoring Model

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New business unit offers services for promising biotech companies through combined fee-for-service and equity-based model, fostering partnerships that align with BIOSECURE Act goals to onshore and strengthen U.S.-based biosecurity and production capacity

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpius Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: SCPX) (“Scorpius” or“the Company”), an integrated contract development and organization ("CDMO"), today announced the launch of Scorpius Ventures, a new business unit designed to support emerging biotech companies with a flexible American onshoring model. By combining service fees with an equity stake, Scorpius Ventures lowers financial barriers for its partners to onshore production of their biologics, creating a mutually beneficial pathway to accelerate biotech advancements.

Scorpius Ventures' hybrid model offers capital-efficient access to its cGMP manufacturing services through in-kind equity investment, sharing in the growth potential of its clients.

“At Scorpius, we're committed to enabling biotech innovation by aiming to reduce financial obstacles and creating true partnerships,” said Jeff Wolf, CEO of Scorpius Holdings.“Through Scorpius Ventures, we're providing biotech companies the resources they need to advance critical therapies through a hybrid fee and equity model, thereby, fostering shared success while advancing our mission to strengthen U.S. biosecurity and manufacturing independence.”

This new venture model aligns with the BIOSECURE Act, supporting onshore production of essential biological substances to bolster national security and economic resilience. Scorpius Ventures prioritizes U.S.-based manufacturing, in an effort to enhance supply chain stability and promote domestic job growth.

Biotech partners benefit from Scorpius' industry-leading CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls) and manufacturing expertise, ensuring streamlined development, reduced risks, and clear communication regarding milestones and timelines. By combining Scorpius' operational support with a fee-and-equity model, clients can leverage the Company's manufacturing strengths to aid in their own fundraising efforts.

Scorpius Ventures represents a bold step in onshoring development of American-made biologics, advancing BIOSECURE Act goals while reshaping how emerging biotech companies access capital and manufacturing.

