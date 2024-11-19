Extremist Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN) In a provocative move, extremist Israeli settlers, under the protection of Israeli forces, stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque yesterday and performed a controversial "epic prostration" in its courtyards. This act occurred amid ongoing discussions within Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's about the stalled prisoner exchange negotiations, which are part of a broader Israeli campaign seeking to deflect criticism over the government's role in delaying a resolution.



Israeli forces intensified security in Jerusalem, turning the city into a fortified military zone, to support the settlers' actions. The so-called "epic prostration," described by settlers as the highest form of biblical reverence, was carried out in clear violation of both the sanctity of Al-Aqsa and international law. During the incident, Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian worshippers who resisted the settler incursions, blocking access to the mosque and enforcing harsh security measures at its gates.



As the violence in Gaza and the West Bank escalates, extremist settlers appear to be exploiting the ongoing conflict to push their agenda of gaining full control over Al-Aqsa Mosque. Their actions reflect broader efforts to divide the holy site, a goal they have openly pursued.



Meanwhile, Israel's government has launched an extensive media campaign portraying its efforts to negotiate a prisoner exchange as a priority. However, this campaign has failed to gain traction, with mounting domestic criticism of Netanyahu’s handling of the issue. Families of Palestinian prisoners have accused the government of neglecting their loved ones' cases and failing to prioritize their release.



The prisoner exchange talks have reached a deadlock, with no significant progress for months, largely due to Netanyahu’s refusal to make concessions. High-level meetings with top Israeli security officials, including leaders of the Shin Bet, the Israeli Army, and the Mossad, have urged Netanyahu to accept Palestinian demands for a ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza as part of a potential agreement. Despite this, the Israeli government insists that its efforts to repatriate prisoners are being made without political influence and that all avenues are being pursued to secure their return, whether alive or otherwise.

