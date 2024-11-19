Detroit Free Press Names Americare Medical Top Workplace For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DETROIT, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriCare Medical has once again been recognized by the Detroit Free Press as one of Michigan's Top Workplaces for 2024 . Each year, this prestigious list recognizes top businesses across the state, helping prospective employees, career-changers, and those seeking reliable service providers identify standout organizations. AmeriCare Medical continues to distinguish itself as an exceptional choice, both as an employer and as a provider of quality services to the community.

AmeriCare Medical team at the 2024 Top Workplace event. From left to right: Madelyn Dedaj (Marketing Specialist); Dan Hamann (Human Resources Director); Greg Jamian (President & CEO); David Kashat (Human Resources & Recruiting).

The Top Workplaces list is driven exclusively by insights from employees, gathered through a confidential survey conducted by Energage . Using a rigorous methodology, the survey examines 15 critical culture drivers that shape an organization's success, including factors like alignment, execution, and connection.

"AmeriCare Medical's greatest asset is our team," stated Greg Jamian, President and CEO. "Their commitment to innovation and growth has been fundamental to our success, and the strength of our organization is a direct result of their talent and dedication."

Human Resources Director, Dan Hamann, stated, "For a business, there are few greater honors than to be nominated as a Top Workplace by your employees.

To be nominated and recognized as a Detroit Free Press Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year highlights the value placed on our outstanding AmeriCare Medical team.

With our collaborative culture, our team can continue to shine for AmeriCare and our many clients."

At AmeriCare Medical, employees are part of a culture where striving for excellence is a continuous journey, ingrained in every aspect of the workplace.

About AmeriCare Medical

For more than four decades AmeriCare Medical , Inc. has provided integrated healthcare services to hospitals, assisted care facilities, and private homes throughout Michigan. AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Program (CHAP) for high standards of excellence in medical staffing, private duty nursing, durable medical equipment, and specialized pharmacy services. AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is the parent company of AmeriStaff Nursing Services , Sun Medical Equipment & Supplies , Rx iV Infusion Pharmacy , and QCN Home Health Care making it a one-stop resource for patients and their home care needs.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 17 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available.

SOURCE AmeriCare Medical, Inc.

