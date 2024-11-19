Global Plastic Injection Molding Machines Market Set To Reach $12.28 Billion By 2032 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global plastic injection molding machines market
, valued at $7.63 billion in 2023, is anticipated to witness robust growth, reaching a market size of $12.28 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period 2024–2032.
Plastic injection molding machines are a cornerstone of modern manufacturing, offering efficiency, precision, and scalability in producing high-quality plastic products. Industries such as automotive, packaging, electronics, and healthcare are driving demand, thanks to the versatility and reliability of these machines.
Market Dynamics
Trend: The Rise of All-Electric Injection Molding Machines
The plastic injection molding machines markets is shifting toward all-electric machines at an unprecedented rate. Energy efficiency, precision, and sustainability have become the driving forces in this transition. In comparison to hydraulic machines, all-electric models boast up to 70% energy savings, lower noise levels, and better repeated reliability. This technology can maintain a repeatability of +/- 0.1mm, which translates to consistent quality across parts and less waste from scrapped materials. The global demand for all-electric machines has surged and is expected to reach $4.48 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 57.5%. As they continue being adopted across automotive, medical and consumer goods industries.
Nypro is a key player in the global contract manufacturing and they've been quick to hop aboard the electric machine train in the plastic injection molding machines market. Investing heavily into these new products has paid off for them so far with claims that energy consumption dropped by half while productivity increased by 20%. Meanwhile Tessy Plastics has over one hundred electric machines installed across their New York facilities alone as of now. They cite improved preciseness, faster cycle times, reduced maintenance requirements as some benefits worth mentioning while also noting the reduced carbon footprint since adopting this technology. With more companies catching on expect these sustainable advancements to keep shaping the industry's future in plastic manufacturing.
Key market trends include:
Sustainability Initiatives: Increasing emphasis on recyclable plastics and energy-efficient production techniques.
Technological Advancements: Integration of Industry 4.0, automation, and real-time monitoring in injection molding systems.
Rising Demand in Emerging Economies: Rapid industrialization and urbanization fueling adoption in regions like Asia Pacific and Latin America.
The growth trajectory reflects the essential role plastic injection molding machines play in meeting global manufacturing demands, particularly in lightweight components, durable consumer goods, and eco-friendly packaging solutions.
For businesses aiming to stay ahead, understanding these evolving dynamics will be critical in harnessing the market's full potential.
Top Players in Global Plastic Injection Molding Machines Market
Arburg GmbH & Co. KG
Borche North America Inc.
Chen Hsong Holdings Limited
Dongshin Hydraulic Co. Ltd.
Dr. Boy GmbH & Co. KG
Engel Austria GmbH
Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co. Ltd.
Haitian International Holdings Limited
Hillenbrabd, Inc.
Husky Injection Molding Systems
Krauss Maffei Group
Shibaura Machine Co Ltd.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
The Japan Steel Works
Ube Industries, Ltd.
Other Prominent players
Market Segmentation Overview:
By Machine Type
Electric
Hydraulic
Hybrid
By Clamping Type
0-200 Ton Force
201-500 Ton Force
Above 500 Ton Force
By Machine Structure
Vertical Injection Molding Machines
Horizontal Injection Molding Machines
By Secondary Process
Ultrasonic Welding
Pad Printing
Silk Screen
Job Assembly
Hot Plate Welding
Others
By Sales Channel
Direct
Distributor
By Industry
Automotive
Electronics and Telecommunication
Healthcare
Packaging
Aerospace
Food & Beverage
Construction
Consumer Goods
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
