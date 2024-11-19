Participants From 61 Nations To Compete In Katara Award For Reciting Holy Qur'an

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) revealed that a total of 1,348 participants will compete in its 8th Award for Reciting the Holy Qur'an held under the slogan“Beautify the Qur'an with Your Voices”, representing 61 Arab and non-Arab countries.

About 653 from 17 Arab countries are participating in the award, while 695 are from 44 non-Arab countries. Countries from the Arab Maghreb have the highest number of participants (294), followed by Egypt, Sudan, and Somalia (218). Participants from countries of the Arab Mashriq reached 98, while from the Gulf countries, there are 43 competing for the award. A total of 100 participants will be selected by a judging committee to compete in the qualifying stage in Doha through 20 episodes aired on TV.

Each episode will see five contestants facing off for only one to then qualify for the semi-final stage which will include 20 contestants in total. Five backup competitors will be determined through five other episodes. Only five will remain in the final stage in which the top three winners will be announced.

The Award aims to encourage talents in reciting the Holy Qu'ran, discover and support new talents and introduce them to the world, honour distinguished and creative reciters as well as motivate the young generation to adhere to their religion and understand their duties towards their Islamic faith and message.