Delhi Court Likely To Pronounce Order On Er Rashid's Regular Bail Plea Tomorrow

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh, who was scheduled to pass order on Tuesday, deferred the matter till November 20.

The judge is also scheduled to decide on Wednesday whether the case against Rashid be transferred to the designated MP/MLA court.

The judge had earlier noted that the case could go to a special court meant to try lawmakers, now that Rashid.

Rashid is an MP from Baramulla.

The judge had reserved the bail order in the case, saying he would first consider the issue of jurisdiction and whether or not to transfer the case to a special court.

Rashid had surrendered before the Tihar jail authorities on October 28, after the completion of his interim bail period.

On September 10, the court had granted interim bail to Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, to enable him to campaign for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections and deferred the order on his regular bail plea.

Rashid's interim bail was later extended till October 28 on the ground of his father's poor health and after the NIA did not oppose the plea on verifying documents.

The newly elected MP has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after the NIA arrested him under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the 2017 terror funding case.

Elections to the 90-member JK Assembly were held in three phases between September 18 and October 1. The National Conference-Congress alliance was declared winners with 48 seats on the day of results on October 8.

