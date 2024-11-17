Ukraine Intercepts Several Missiles Targeting Kyiv, Including Hypersonic One - Officials

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During Russia's massive missile and drone attack in the early hours of Sunday, Ukraine's Defense Forces downed several Kh-101/55 missiles, Kinzhals, Iskander-Ms (KN-23s), likely a hypersonic missile of the Zirkon type, and up to a dozen attack drones targeting Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

That's according to the Kyiv Municipal Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

Russian launched a massive, combined missile and drone attack on Ukraine. The last time such a powerful strike was inflicted was almost three months ago, according to the report.

"For the attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, the enemy employed Kh-101/55 cruise missiles launched by Tu-95MS strategic aircraft, Kinzhal air ballistic missiles launched by MiG-31Ks, Iskander-M (KN-23) ballistic missiles, Zircon missiles, Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea, and one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles. Almost the entire territory of Ukraine came under attack," officials noted.

In the capital, the air raid alert went off twice and lasted almost five hours in total. Defense forces detected in the airspace over Kyiv and destroyed several Kh-101/55 cruise missiles, several Kinzhal air ballistic missiles, several Iskander-M (KN-23) ballistic missiles, likely a hypersonic Zircon-type missile, and up to a dozen attack UAVs (the exact number and type of intercepted targets will be reported by the Air Force).

According to the administration chief, Serhii Popko, a five-storey apartment block sustained damage in Kyiv's Pechersk district.

In the Holosiivskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, the debris hit open areas and non-residential premises.

"One casualty has been confirmed so far as the woman was taken to hospital with a head injury," the administration reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, citing Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko as saying, two women were affected as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on Sunday, November 17.