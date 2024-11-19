How Allied Are Iran And Russia Really?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Iran and Russia will likely sign a strategic partnership treaty in Moscow later this year, upgrading a partnership the sometimes allies, sometimes foes established in the early 2000s.

Though the two sides have extended the original agreement several times, both have recognized the need to renew it so that it better reflects contemporary global realities.

The war in Ukraine, the related deterioration of ties between Russia and the collective West and exacerbating tensions between the US and China have all impacted what were already complicated relations between Moscow and Tehran.

If Russia was historically always cautious not to provide sensitive technologies to the Islamic Republic, largely because of potential negative reactions from the West, the war in Ukraine has apparently shifted Russia's perspective.

Moscow has pivoted in earnest to Asia and Iran has become a pivotal state in its geopolitical recalibration. As a likewise heavily sanctioned state and critical for Russia's reach to the Indian Ocean and East Africa, Moscow increasingly sees Iran as a major partner.

The return of Donald Trump to the White House is unlikely to change the dynamic. Though some kind of accommodation between Moscow and Washington is indeed possible, the overall tense relations have limited room to shift.

Russia will press on with its alignment with the Islamic Republic. The latter, too, is expected to undergo greater pressure from the Trump administration, driving it to seek greater military and political cooperation with Moscow.

No major concrete details from the prospective strategic partnership treaty are publicly available. Yet, analysis of public statements by Iranian and Russian officials reveals a number of likely areas for enhanced bilateral cooperation.