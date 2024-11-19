عربي


Fire Breaks Out In Srinagar's Rainawairi

Fire Breaks Out In Srinagar's Rainawairi


11/19/2024

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Fire broke out in Rainawairi area of Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

An official said that at least two to three houses are involved in the fire, and the cause of the fire is yet to be known, reported news agency KNO.

He said that soon after the incident, fire tenders reached to the spot to douse off flames.

