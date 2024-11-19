Mehbooba Praises Three Party Mlas For Raising Special Status Issue In J & K Assembly
11/19/2024 7:08:05 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday lauded three party MLAs who raised the issue of abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A during the first session of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly earlier this month.
“Party President Ms. @MehboobaMufti lauded the efforts of PDP MLAs for their efforts in legislative assembly at party headquarters in Srinagar today,” the PDP posted on its X handle after a meeting chaired by Mehbooba.
“These elections were about defending J&K's identity & dignity. Our MLAs have raised the people's deep concerns over the unilateral abrogation of Articles 370 & 35A. The fight for our rights continues in legislatures & public outreach,” the PDP president said.
Besides the three party MLAs - Waheed Para, Rafiq Naik and Mir Mohammad Fayaz, senior leaders like Nayeem Akhtar, Abdul Rehman Veeri, Ghulam Nabi Lone, Khursheed Alam, Basharat Bukhari, Asiya Naqash and Zahoor Mir attended the meeting.
Talking to reporters after the meeting, PDP legislature party leader Waheed Para said the party MLAs will continue to remind the National Conference government of the promises the ruling party had made during the election campaign.
“We will keep them reminding about the Kashmiri youth lodged in outside jails and the needs to shift them back, the enhanced ration quota, etc. They have got a huge mandate ... We will keep reminding them,” Para said.
The Centre had in 2019 abrogated Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
