DOJ seeks to force Google to sell Chrome Browser in ongoing monopoly case

(MENAFN) The Department of Justice (DOJ) is expected to request a judge to mandate Alphabet's to sell its internet browser. The DOJ asserts that Google has utilized Chrome to sustain an illegal monopoly on searches.



A federal judge ruled in August that Google had established an unlawful monopoly in the internet search market, with more than 90 percent of searches being conducted through Google’s search engine.



According to Bloomberg News on Monday, the DOJ intends to ask the same judge who previously ruled against Google’s monopolistic behavior in the search market to impose additional measures related to artificial intelligence and the Android operating system.



Furthermore, the DOJ will request that the judge also force Google to divest its popular Chrome internet browser as part of its efforts to address the company's monopolistic practices.



"The DOJ continues to push a radical agenda that goes far beyond the legal issues in this case," Lee-Anne Mulholland, vice leader of Google Regulatory Affairs, stated in a statement to FOX Business on Monday, adding "The government putting its thumb on the scale in these ways would harm consumers, developers and American technological leadership at precisely the moment it is most needed."

