IDEX Biometrics Brings Biometric Smart Cards To Market With Cellfie Global

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, Norway, and Seoul, South Korea 19 November 2024 – IDEX Biometrics has entered into a commercial development agreement with South Korean smart card Cellfie Global (formerly ICK) to design, manufacture and biometric metal and PVC cards for and fintech launches in USA, Europe and Asia. This gives IDEX Biometrics full coverage across all four card manufacturers in South Korea, representing a production capacity in excess of 100 million smart cards annually, and with world leading metal card capabilities.

Cellfie Global has a strong customer base in mainly USA and Europe, markets representing 78% of the 40 million annual metal card shipments. Cellfie Global's leading metal cards provide a unique sensory experience that is driven by card weight, card sound, card technology and a unique design perspective, bringing a different metal card solution to banks and fintechs globally.

"We are excited to provide state-of-the-art biometric capability to our metal card and PVC range of card products enabled by IDEX Biometrics. We see a huge potential for our USA company, ICK International, to accelerate deployment of the next generation of contactless cards and a means for us to differentiate.” says Yoo Ki Jong, Chief Executive Officer of Cellfie Global. "Biometric cards are a must have for leading smart card providers like Cellfie" he continues.

“With Cellfie's strong customer portfolio in USA and Europe and a CAGR of metal cards projected at close to 25%, the opportunity for IDEX Biometrics is substantial. As a world leading metal card manufacturer, Cellfie Global strengthens our growing portfolio of smart card makers globally and in South Korea with unique capabilities and an innovative competitive edge”, comments Catharina Eklof, Chief Executive Officer of IDEX Biometrics.“

Source: Business Research Insights ; Metal Card CAGR of 24.4% by 2031

