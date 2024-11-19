Vehicle Subscription Services: A New Rival To Car Buying And Leasing - Consumer Habits Are Shifting From Ownership To Usership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle Subscription Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vehicle subscription services (VSS) are a growing trend, as an alternative to owning or leasing a vehicle through purchase (cash or financing). While owning or leasing is still the primary form of vehicle ownership, affordability remains a roadblock for many consumers. High interest rates and previous disruptions have been pushing consumers to look at more flexible options. VSS can offer the advantages of owning a personal vehicle, without some of the disadvantages such as unknown costs, depreciation, vehicle boredom, and long-term commitment.

The industry shift to electric cars

The automotive landscape is shifting towards greener vehicles, but electric vehicles (EVs) have seen a recent slowdown in demand. Part of the softening in EV interest is due to the premium for electric cars versus a combustion-engine equivalent, as well as a steep fall in residual values and fears that rapidly developing battery technology will lead to older EV obsolescence. Vehicle subscription services could provide a flexible, debt-free payment option for consumers looking to try EVs for a non-committal period.

Consumer habits are shifting from ownership to usership

A preference for on-demand services and all-inclusive monthly payments, particularly from millennial and Gen Z consumers, will drive vehicle usage away from traditional ownership methods and towards usage-based subscription models.

