Translate.One Rebrands Intertext, Unifying Operations Under A Global Brand
11/19/2024
Intertext Rebrands as Translate
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Translate , a leader in global language services and technology
solutions, is pleased to announce the rebranding of Intertext as Translate. Following the recent acquisition, this transition underscores Translate's commitment to providing seamless, high-quality language solutions through a unified brand.
This rebranding will enable Intertext's clients in the Spanish and German markets to fully benefit from Translate's comprehensive suite of language services and advanced technology offerings. As a single global brand, Translate aims to enhance operational efficiency and brand consistency while ensuring the same exceptional level of service Intertext clients have come to trust.
“We are excited to introduce Intertext clients to the Translate brand,” said Peter Smith, President of Translate.“With this unified brand, we are expanding our capabilities and ensuring that our clients receive the full advantage of Translate's technology-driven solutions and customer-focused approach.”
About Translate
Translate stands as a global leader in language services and technology, operating as a division of Trustpoint , one of the largest integrated legal solutions providers in the US. Committed to excellence, Translate offers a diverse array of language solutions tailored to meet the unique requirements of its clients worldwide.
