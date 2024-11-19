Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe Joins Basemark AR Ecosystem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HELSINKI, FINLAND, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Basemark , a leading provider of automotive Augmented Reality (AR) software, announced today that Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe has joined its partner program, the Rocksolid Ecosystem. Both companies view AR as a key facilitator for advancing driving safety and comfort.Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe as a leading automotive TIER 1 supplier is developing and Augmented Reality head-up displays (AR HUDs). With a long history and expertise with cockpit solutions, Panasonic Automotive Systems has made a significant mark in the industry and collaborates closely with major global OEMs to advance automotive technologies.By joining the Rocksolid Ecosystem, Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe becomes part of a dynamic community to bring the AR experience of the Panasonic HUDs to an immersive next level.The consumer demand for AR HUDs is increasing, as they provide drivers with real-time, critical information directly in their line of sight. This reduces the cognitive load of the driver and makes navigation and hazard avoidance more intuitive. By combining Panasonic Automotive Systems' hardware expertise with Basemark's AR software, design and development of state-of-the-art AR HUDs will be faster and easier."We are thrilled partnering with Basemark to complement each other's strengths in delivering a superior user experience," said Hassan Haidar, CTO of Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH. "By combining our hardware and optical expertise with their innovative software, we can offer products that redefine the visual experience and deliver safer and easier to use solutions for our customers."“We are very excited to welcome Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe to our Rocksolid Ecosystem program. Our teams are already collaborating on new concepts, and we look forward to seeing the fruits of this cooperation,” said Tero Sarkkinen, founder and CEO of Basemark.Media kitAbout BasemarkBasemark is a leading provider of software and tooling solutions for advanced automotive AR application development, including AR Navigation and AR ADAS visualizations for AR HUDs and other screens in a car. Our solution, Rocksolid AR, comprises of visual design studio, SDK, and runtimes optimized for automotive software and hardware environments.For more information, visit:About Panasonic Automotive Systems EuropePanasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH provides advanced components and complete solutions for the automotive industry. Innovative systems and technologies from Panasonic Automotive help to make mobility safer, more comfortable, and environmentally-friendly starting with infotainment systems, vehicle electronics and ADAS solutions through to technologies for electric mobility.According to the claim“Driving progress, moving people”, Panasonic Automotive Systems is continuously developing advancements for increased safety, energy efficiency and connectivity.For more information, visit:

