National Museum Of Qatar To Hold Activities To Mark World Children's Day

Doha, Qatar: The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) has announced an exciting array of educational activities in celebration of World Children's Day.

Set to take place on 20 November from 4:00 - 6:30pm in the museum's park, the celebration aims to empower children, while fostering creativity and community engagement.

Commenting on the occasion, Abdulaziz Al Thani, Director of the National Museum of Qatar, said:“At the National Museum of Qatar, we recognise the potential of our children, the architects of our future. We believe that, through equipping them with the right tools and providing them with the support, we empower them to shape a world built on empathy, knowledge, and innovation. Children's Day demonstrates our commitment to investing in their potential and celebrating their creativity to lead us towards a brighter future. We invite families across Qatar to join us in this unique celebration.”

World Children's Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day and is celebrated on 20 November each year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare.

The activities' line-up, offered in English and Arabic, will include the following

Drop-in activity: Children will express their rights through art and join us in a collaborative artwork to build a miniature version of the museum.

Storytelling sessions of“The Most Beautiful Day of My Life”: Discover the beauty of Qatari traditions, values and the joy of giving, through this touching story about precious moments and how a simple gift can make the day unforgettable for a child.

Interactive games: Learn about child and parents' rights along with key information about Qatar in this fun and educational game.

Reading adventures (in Arabic): This engaging game inspires children to explore different reading materials, from books to newspapers, while having fun.

Little Explorers Celebrate Children's Day: Families will join an interactive adventure through the museum galleries and family exhibits. Children will actively enhance their knowledge of Qatar's environment, heritage, and culture by using their problem-solving skills. This activity requires pre-booking.