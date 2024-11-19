Andaseat Announces Limited Edition Gaming Chair Following Flyquest's World Championship Performance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AndaSeat FlyQuest Edition 2024

AndaSeat FlyQuest Edition Leather

AndaSeat FlyQuest Dragon

North American Esports Milestone Commemorated in New AndaSeat Release

- Lin Zhou, CEO of AndaSeatSPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AndaSeat today announced the Kaiser 4 FlyQuest Edition gaming chair, following FlyQuest's Top 8 finish at the 2024 League of Legends World Championship. The chair, priced at $469, will be available through select retailers and the company's website.Championship Legacy Takes FormFlyQuest secured their position in esports history with a quarterfinal appearance at the 2024 World Championship, marking North America's first advancement past the group stage since 2018. The team's performance against international competitors set a new standard for regional competition, establishing a milestone now reflected in gaming equipment design.A Milestone Design EmergesThe Kaiser 4 FlyQuest Edition translates competitive achievement into tangible form. "This design aligns with the team's recent international performance," stated Lin Zhou, CEO of AndaSeat. The chair incorporates patterns from FlyQuest's World Championship uniform throughout its structure. These elements extend from the lumbar support to the side panels, creating continuous visual references to the team's tournament appearance.Performance Born from AchievementThe chair's engineering reflects the demands of professional gaming, with a 24-degree adjustable lumbar support system responding to player movement. A five-directional armrest adjustment system provides precise positioning options, while memory foam components maintain consistent support during extended play sessions. The 135-degree recline capability, combined with a 15-degree rocking range, offers flexibility during intense gaming moments.Setting New Standards in Gaming ComfortPremium materials define the Kaiser 4 FlyQuest Edition's construction. PVC leather wrapping provides durability while maintaining breathability. Aircraft-grade aluminum forms the underlying frame, supporting up to 350 pounds. Reinforced stitching patterns ensure longevity, while multi-surface casters adapt to various gaming environments. Cold-cure foam technology maintains structural integrity through extended use periods.Precision Engineering Meets Competitive SpiritProduction standards match competitive gaming requirements. Each numbered unit undergoes material durability testing and structural verification. The adjustable backrest tension system responds to individual player preferences, while multi-layer foam construction maintains consistent support. An integrated lumbar curve aligns with natural posture requirements, supported by a precision-engineered tilt mechanism.Legacy in Every DetailThe chair's design elements reflect key moments from FlyQuest's World Championship appearance. Specified stitch patterns and surface textures create depth throughout the design, while metal component finishing adds refinement to functional elements. Color integration follows team identity guidelines while maintaining professional aesthetics.Innovation in ManufacturingProduction processes prioritize both quality and environmental consideration. Recyclable packaging materials reduce environmental impact, while energy efficiency protocols optimize manufacturing. Durability testing procedures ensure long-term reliability, supported by comprehensive quality control measures.Advancing Gaming ComfortQuality assurance extends through multiple verification stages. Material stress testing confirms durability standards, while component verification ensures reliable performance. Assembly validation procedures maintain consistency across the production run, with each unit meeting professional gaming requirements.Setting New StandardsDistribution through AndaSeat's website ( ) and authorized retailers ensures product authenticity. Standard warranty coverage protects consumer investment, while dedicated support channels provide ongoing assistance. Technical documentation offers guidance for optimal use and maintenance.Future Perspectives"This release represents continuous advancement in gaming chair design," Zhou noted. "It combines established technology with new features developed through our partnership with FlyQuest, setting standards for future development."About AndaSeatAndaSeat develops and manufactures gaming chairs and related furniture products. The company maintains partnerships with esports organizations and focuses on ergonomic design implementation.

