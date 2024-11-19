PPDS and Q-SYS launch new technology plugin to deliver elevated control and management capabilities on Philips Professional Displays

(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) Q-SYS plugin for all Philips digital signage, interactive displays, and All In One LED walls designed on Android SoC brings a new generation of optimisation opportunities for streamlining AV systems and total room control.



Amsterdam, November 2024: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays, is delighted to announce the launch of a new technology plugin for Q-SYS, bringing Philips digital signage, interactive displays, and All In One LED walls designed on Android SoC into the Q-SYS Platform for cloud-manageable audio, video, and control.



Q-SYS is a cloud-first architecture, revolutionizing the AV industry by combining AI, machine learning, and computer vision into a unified AV platform for seamless audio, video and control solutions, raising the bar for live, hybrid, and virtual experiences.



Aligned in their ambitions, with a core focus on a range of market verticals – including corporate, education, corporate, education, government, transportation, retail, public venues, and hospitality, among many others, this fruitful collaboration has resulted in the development of a certified, market-ready solution that seamlessly combines the extensive benefits of the software-based Q-SYS Platform, together with the power and versatility of Philips Professional Displays.



The PPDS Wave Plugin for Q-SYS offers significant benefits to the programmer by expediting integration, and to the users by allowing component management from a single interface, streamlining the experience and simplifying adjustments. It provides comprehensive display management, enabling users to easily access detailed display information and control settings such as power, volume, input source, brightness, and orientation, ensuring complete oversight and customisation. Additionally, with a secure cloud connection and real-time status monitoring, this plugin ensures reliable and safe operation of AV systems, providing peace of mind for users.





