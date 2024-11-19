(MENAFN- Coco – Communications Consultants) Vissibl Launches AI-Driven Compliance Platform to Revolutionize ISO Certification



The Future of Compliance: Combining AI Automation with Expert Oversight



Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 2024 - Vissibl, the AI-driven platform designed to simplify and accelerate ISO compliance, officially launches today, offering businesses a transformative solution to achieve and maintain ISO certification. Acting as a virtual compliance officer, Vissibl combines advanced AI technology with a "human in the loop" feature providing the perfect balance between automation and expert human oversight.



Using intuitive dashboards and automated workflows, Vissibl enables companies to reduce time taken to achieve ISO certification by up to 90% while also ensuring continuous audit readiness throughout the year. Its AI agents handle time-consuming tasks such as document generation and audit preparation, significantly reducing the manual workload for companies of all sizes.



Vissibl’s launch comes at a critical time as the ISO Technical Committee announced a major revision of the ISO 9001 standard in 2023, with updates expected to be released in 2025. This revision aims to address emerging challenges like supply chain management, sustainability and risk management, which means that over 23,000 businesses in the UAE and KSA holding ISO certifications will need to overhaul their reporting to stay compliant.



Vissibl’s platform is designed to adapt seamlessly to these changes, allowing businesses to remain fully compliant as new standards emerge without the stress and time pressure typically associated with audit preparation.



"The upcoming revision of ISO 9001:2015 is a significant shift in how companies will manage compliance. With Vissibl, we’re not just making it easier to meet today’s standards; we’re also preparing businesses for the future. Our platform enables companies to stay audit-ready year-round, eliminating the last-minute scramble and giving them peace of mind," comments Thor Wild-Bell, Co-Founder of Vissibl.



Vissibl’s unique "human in the loop" feature ensures that AI automation is supplemented by industry-leading compliance experts. This guarantees that all documentation and implementation are reviewed by professionals with deep knowledge of ISO standards, providing an added layer of trust and accuracy for businesses using the platform.



"Vissibl goes beyond automation by combining AI with expert human oversight. Our platform handles the heavy lifting, while our compliance professionals meticulously review every audit. This ensures businesses can trust their certification process is accurate, efficient and always supported by expert insight," says Co-Founder Sean Hurley.



Vissibl was developed with the needs of both SMEs and large enterprises in mind. For smaller businesses, the platform offers an affordable, scalable solution that simplifies what has traditionally been an expensive and time-intensive process. For larger companies, Vissibl’s cloud-native platform ensures scalability and continuous updates, enabling businesses to adapt to new standards and markets with ease.



Built on Google Cloud with cutting-edge technologies like Generative AI and Google’s Gemini Flash, Vissibl guarantees security, performance and reliability for businesses across industries. The platform’s microservice architecture ensures businesses always have access to the most up-to-date tools, allowing for continuous improvements and new features without disrupting operations.



Vissibl is proud to be part of the Dubai AI Campus in DIFC, the largest dedicated cluster of AI companies in the region. The campus is aligned with Dubai’s vision to become a global hub for technology and innovation, driving AI integration across industries. This involvement reinforces Vissibl's leadership in building innovative technologies and its commitment to shaping the future of compliance through AI-driven solutions.



