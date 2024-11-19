BIBF Celebrates Graduation of 67 HR Professionals from the CIPD Programme

(MENAFN- BIBF Leading Excellence ) Manama, 17th November 2024: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) celebrated the graduation of 67 candidates who successfully earned the prestigious certification from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), the leading professional body in the UK for HR accreditation. The ceremony attended by Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, BIBF's Chief Executive Officer, along with representatives from CIPD Middle East.

The CIPD designation is highly regarded in the HR field, equipping professionals with essential skills and knowledge to navigate the complexities of human resource management. This diverse cohort not only represents the future of HR in Bahrain but also underscores the vital role that effective human resource practices play in driving organizational success across all sectors.

Graduates earned qualifications across three levels: Level 3 - Foundation Certificate in People Practice, Level 5 - Associate Diploma in People Management, and Level 7 - Advanced Diploma in Strategic People Management.

In her remarks, Ms. Anood Abbas, Head of Leadership & Management Centre at BIBF, congratulated the graduates and announced that the BIBF will be launching the first batch of CIPD Level 5 Associate Diploma in Organisational Learning & Development (L&D) in December 2024, designed for professionals who are looking to deepen their expertise in organisational learning strategies, enhance their skills in talent development, and drive impactful learning initiatives within their organisations. She added that the institute will also introduce the CIPD Level 3 Qualification in Arabic, opening doors for the HR professionals to pursue this reputable qualification confidently in their native language.





