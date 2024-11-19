The 5Th Edition Of "Chinese Ambassador’S Cup" Table Tennis Tournament Concluded In Rwanda
Date
11/19/2024 12:49:03 AM
From November 2ndto 3rd, the 5th edition of
"Chinese
Ambassador's Cup"
table
tennis tournament was successfully held in Kigali, Rwanda.
H.E.
Ambassador Wang Xuekun, and Mr. John Birungi, President of the Rwanda Table tennis Federation, attended the event and awarded medals to the winners.
Ambassador Wang said that, table tennis is an important bridge for China and Rwanda friendship, and is suitable for all ages. Rwanda
successfully held the
ITTF Africa Cup
2024 Tourney and the African Olympic Qualification Tournament,
bringing
more opportunities for the development of table tennis in Rwanda.
I appreciate the players for their wonderful performance embassy
will continue to support the development of table tennis in Rwanda,
promote
bilateral exchanges of sports and culture, so as to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Rwanda.
Mr. Birungi thanked the
Embassy for its long-term support for
table tennis in Rwanda. He reaffirmed the willingness to work with the Embassy to improve the players' skills, and attract more people to play table tennis, contributing to the bilateral friendly cooperation.
The tournament was jointly organized by the
Chinese Embassy and the Rwanda Table Tennis Federation. More than 160 players from Rwanda and
Uganda participated, a record high in history.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Rwanda.
