عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Liberia: President Boakai Nominates And Appoints Additional Members Of Government


11/19/2024 12:49:01 AM

(MENAFN- APO Group)


President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has nominated and appointed additional members of government affecting the Ministry of Commerce&Industry, the Ministry of National Defense, the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC), and the National Bureau of Veterans Affairs (NBVA).

The institutions and those nominated and appointed are:

I. Ministry of Commerce&Industry

1. Mrs. Magdalene Ellen Dagoseh, Minister

II. Ministry of National Defense

2. Mr. Merlin Daniel Dennis, Assistant Minister for Administration

III. Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC)

3. Mrs. Massah Pauline Gray-Kromah, Interim Deputy Director for Administration

IV. Board of the National Bureau of Veterans Affairs (NBVA)

4. Maj. Gen. Daniel Dee ZiaKahn, Jr. (Rtd.)
Member, AFL Retiree

5. Colonel Isaac S. Quawah (Rtd.)
Member, AFL Retiree

6. Lieutenant Colonel Patrick K. Topor (Rtd.) Member, AFL Retiree

7. Cllr. Korvah B. Jallah, Member, Liberia National Bar Association

8. Cllr. Edwin G. Barquoi, Member, Liberia National Bar Association

9. Mrs.
Hawa Dunor –Varney, Member, National Civil Society Council of Liberia

10. Mr. Lawrence Yealue, Member, National Civil Society Council of Liberia

These appointments, where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

President Boakai calls on appointed officials of government to continue to demonstrate diligence, commitment, integrity, professionalism, and loyalty in service to country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion.

MENAFN19112024004934011406ID1108900132


APO Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search