Liberia: President Boakai Nominates And Appoints Additional Members Of Government

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has nominated and appointed additional members of government affecting the Ministry of Commerce&Industry, the Ministry of National Defense, the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC), and the National Bureau of Veterans Affairs (NBVA).
The institutions and those nominated and appointed are:
I. Ministry of Commerce&Industry
1. Mrs. Magdalene Ellen Dagoseh, Minister
II. Ministry of National Defense
2. Mr. Merlin Daniel Dennis, Assistant Minister for Administration
III. Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC)
3. Mrs. Massah Pauline Gray-Kromah, Interim Deputy Director for Administration
IV. Board of the National Bureau of Veterans Affairs (NBVA)
4. Maj. Gen. Daniel Dee ZiaKahn, Jr. (Rtd.)
Member, AFL Retiree
5. Colonel Isaac S. Quawah (Rtd.)
Member, AFL Retiree
6. Lieutenant Colonel Patrick K. Topor (Rtd.) Member, AFL Retiree
7. Cllr. Korvah B. Jallah, Member, Liberia National Bar Association
8. Cllr. Edwin G. Barquoi, Member, Liberia National Bar Association
9. Mrs.
Hawa Dunor –Varney, Member, National Civil Society Council of Liberia
10. Mr. Lawrence Yealue, Member, National Civil Society Council of Liberia
These appointments, where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.
President Boakai calls on appointed officials of government to continue to demonstrate diligence, commitment, integrity, professionalism, and loyalty in service to country.
