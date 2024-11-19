Liberia: President Boakai Nominates And Appoints Additional Members Of Government

(MENAFN- APO Group)

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has nominated and appointed additional members of affecting the of Commerce&Industry, the Ministry of National Defense, the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC), and the National Bureau of Veterans Affairs (NBVA).



The institutions and those nominated and appointed are:

I. Ministry of Commerce&Industry

1. Mrs. Magdalene Ellen Dagoseh, Minister

II. Ministry of National Defense

2. Mr. Merlin Daniel Dennis, Assistant for Administration

III. Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC)

3. Mrs. Massah Pauline Gray-Kromah, Interim Deputy Director for Administration

IV. Board of the National Bureau of Veterans Affairs (NBVA)

4. Maj. Gen. Daniel Dee ZiaKahn, Jr. (Rtd.)

Member, AFL Retiree

5. Colonel Isaac S. Quawah (Rtd.)

Member, AFL Retiree

6. Lieutenant Colonel Patrick K. Topor (Rtd.) Member, AFL Retiree

7. Cllr. Korvah B. Jallah, Member, Liberia National Bar Association

8. Cllr. Edwin G. Barquoi, Member, Liberia National Bar Association

9. Mrs.

Hawa Dunor –Varney, Member, National Civil Society Council of Liberia

10. Mr. Lawrence Yealue, Member, National Civil Society Council of Liberia

These appointments, where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

President Boakai calls on appointed officials of government to continue to demonstrate diligence, commitment, integrity, professionalism, and loyalty in service to country.



