Medical Terminology Software Market Is Expected To Develop At A Stellar 19.4% CAGR Through 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Medical Terminology Software size was valued at USD 1.43 billion in 2023 to USD 5.92 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Westford, USA, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the medical terminology software market size will attain a value of USD 5.92 Billion by 2031 , with a CAGR of 19.4% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Rising adoption of electronic records and growing emphasis on improving reimbursement efficiency in healthcare establishments are projected to drive medical terminology software market growth. Standardization of medical terminology software and integration of artificial intelligence are slated to generate new opportunities for market players going forward. Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Terminology Software Market"

Pages - 202

Tables - 89 Figures – 71

To Learn More About This Report, Request a Free Sample Copy - Medical Terminology Software Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 1.43 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 5.92 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application, End User, Product & Service, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Growing adoption of electronic health records Key Market Opportunities Integration of artificial intelligence with medical terminology software Key Market Drivers Efforts to improve reimbursement efficiency and bolster healthcare IT infrastructure

Need for Better Patient Care Helps Quality Reporting Hold Sway Over Other Segments

Increasing efforts to improve patient care and enhance regulatory compliance are driving up the adoption of medical terminology software for quality reporting applications. High emphasis on enhancing healthcare delivery and reducing mistakes is also expected to contribute to the high medical terminology software market share of this segment in the future.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions :

Demand for Better Claims Processing Slated to Boost the Demand for Medical terminology software Among Healthcare Payers

Growing demand for improved fraud detection in healthcare and rising emphasis on enhancing claims processing are expected to create new opportunities for the medical terminology software industry via this segment. Efforts to reduce errors in billing and increasing adoption of digital health technologies are also forecasted to make this a highly rewarding segment for all medical terminology software companies going forward.

Presence of Developed Healthcare Infrastructure Makes North America a Top Market

North America is projected to spearhead the global medical terminology software demand outlook over the coming years. Quick adoption of electronic health records, presence of a developed healthcare infrastructure, and imposition of stringent regulations are helping this region hold sway over others. The United States is estimated to bring in the most revenue for medical terminology software companies operating in North America through 2031 and beyond.

Medical Terminology Software Market Insights:

Drivers



Rising adoption of electronic health records

Growing emphasis on improving coding accuracy and reimbursement efficiency Government support for healthcare information technology infrastructure development



Restraints



Reluctance to adoption of novel technologies

Data privacy and security concerns High costs of implementation and maintenance



Take Action Now: Secure Your Medical Terminology Software Market Today -

Prominent Players in Medical Terminology Software Market



Intelligent Medical Objects, Inc

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Clinical Architecture, LLC

3M

Apelon, Inc.

Health Catalyst

B2I Healthcare

BT Clinical Computing

SNOMED International

Health Catalyst

InterSystems Corporation

Oracle Corporation

IBM Watson Health

TermWorks

Intersystems Corporation

Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

Optum

HealthEdge Software, Inc. Plexis Healthcare

Key Questions Answered in Medical Terminology Software Market Report



Who are the top companies in the medical terminology software industry?

What drives the adoption of medical terminology software around the world?

Which is the largest regional market as per this medical terminology software market analysis? What hurts the adoption of medical terminology software?

Read Medical Terminology Software Market Report Today -

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (emphasis on improving reimbursement efficiency, growing use of electronic health records), restraints (data privacy and security concerns, reluctance to change, high costs for installation and maintenance), and opportunities (use of artificial intelligence, standardization of medical terminology) influencing the growth of medical terminology software market.



Market Penetration : All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation : Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the medical terminology software market.

Market Development : Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification : Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets. Competitive Landscape : Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.



Related Reports:

Medical Waste Management Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

mHealth Market is growing at a CAGR of 13.8% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Remote Patient Monitoring Market is growing at a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Hydrogel Face Mask Market is growing at a CAGR of 43% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

IVD Quality Control Market is growing at a CAGR of 4.10% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact Us:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

Skyquest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-472595

Email : ...

Visit Our Website :