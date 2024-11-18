Scholz Urges Ukraine Talks In First Call With Putin Since 2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz waits for the Romanian President's arrival at the Chancellery in Berlin on November 15, 2024 (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday urged Russian President Vladimir to engage in peace talks with Ukraine, in the first call between the leaders in almost two years.

In the call, Scholz "condemned Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and called on President Putin to end it and withdraw troops", the chancellor's spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.

The German leader "urged Russia to show willingness to negotiate with Ukraine with the aim of achieving a just and lasting peace", Hebestreit added in a statement.

Scholz also stressed "Germany's unwavering determination to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression for as long as necessary".

The call comes at a crucial juncture in the war. Ukrainian troops are coming under pressure and the election of Donald Trump in the United States has cast doubt over Washington's continued support for Kyiv.

The call between the two leaders was the first time they have been in contact since December 2022. The conversation lasted "for an hour", a German government source told AFP.

Scholz "particularly condemned the Russian air strikes against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine", said a government source.

"He made it clear that sending North Korean soldiers to Russia for combat missions against Ukraine would lead to a serious escalation and expansion of the conflict," the source added.

The Kremlin, in its readout of the conversation, said the two leaders had had a "frank exchange of views", adding that the call had been initiated by Germany.

"Possible agreements should take into account the security interests of the Russian Federation, proceed from the new territorial realities and, most importantly, address the root causes of the conflict," the Kremlin added.

- Limited contact -

Before picking up the phone to Putin, Scholz spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Hebestreit said.

The German and Ukrainian leaders spoke "beforehand and will do so again after the conversation with the Russian president", the spokesman said.

Launched in February 2022, Russia's full-scale of invasion of Ukraine is headed into its third winter, with Kyiv's troops increasingly on the back foot.

Germany has been one of Ukraine's biggest military supporters, second only to the United States in the aid it has sent to Kyiv.

But the election of Trump, who criticised aid to Ukraine on the campaign trail, has called into question Washington's continued support.

Scholz's December 2022 call with Putin was the last known phone call between the Kremlin chief and the leader of a major Western country.

Putin has not spoken to most NATO and Western leaders since 2022, when the EU and the US imposed massive sanctions on Russia for launching its shock Ukraine offensive.

Within the NATO bloc, Putin maintains contact with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban -- who is critical of Western policy on Russia -- and with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Putin has not met other Western leaders in person since days before launching the offensive in February 2022, when a flurry of Western officials visited Moscow in a bid to deter the Kremlin chief from attacking Ukraine.

He will skip a meeting of G20 leaders in Brazil next week, which Scholz will attend, on the grounds that his presence would "wreck" the gathering.

Putin denied an International Criminal Court warrant out against him, for Russia's actions in Ukraine, was a factor in his decision to steer clear of the summit, where Moscow will be represented by Russia's foreign minister.

The German and Russian leaders "agreed to remain in contact", the German government source added.