Kuwait's Envoy Discusses Economic Cooperation With Upper Austria Officials

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Austria Talal Al-Fassam discussed with the Governor of Upper Austria Thomas Stelzer, a number of senior officials in the state and members of the Chamber of Commerce in Linz on Monday ways to enhance economic and trade cooperation between Kuwait and Upper Austria.

Ambassador Al-Fassam told KUNA the visit to the Upper Austria state is meant to help buttress bilateral relations between Kuwait and Austria.

He lauded the deeply-rooted relations between the two friendly countries and the common desire to enhance them in various fields.

Al-Fassam noted that his meeting with Governor Stelzer was an important opportunity to exchange views on prospects for future cooperation and the most prominent issues of common interest, especially in the sectors of technology, sustainable energy, health and education.

"During the meeting, we discussed opportunities to increase economic cooperation, encourage mutual investments between Kuwait and Upper Austria and expand the partnership base between businessmen and economic institutions in both countries," he elaborated.

Al-Fassam also described his meeting with officials of the Chamber of Commerce in Linz as fruitful.

The meeting touched upon opportunities for cooperation in the commercial and industrial fields and the possibility of organizing joint events that contribute to developing economic relations between Kuwait and Austria.

He pointed out that his visits to various Austrian states come within the framework of the Kuwaiti embassy efforts to strengthen the bonds of friendship and partnership between Kuwait and Austria.

The Kuwait diplomat expressed optimism about the future of bilateral relations and prospects for cooperation to achieve benefits for and serves interests of the two friendly countries. (end)

