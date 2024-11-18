Next-Gen Gamified Launchpad Launchpunks Goes Live With Ghosty Cash

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Valletta, Malta, November 18th, 2024, Chainwire

LaunchPunks has officially launched, introducing a gamified and community-centric approach to the launchpad landscape. Built on via the TAP Protocol, the emphasizes fairness, transparency, and scalability while challenging traditional launchpad models.

Ghosty Cash“Spooky” – Supernatural Utility

Leading the charge with them is Ghosty Cash. Ghosty Cash represents an innovative approach to anonymous, cross-chain swaps, designed to challenge conventional DeFi models and enhance user autonomy.

With over $50 million volume swapped and 200% monthly Total Value Swapped (TVS) growth, Ghosty Cash and its utility token Spooky ($SPKY) are establishing a presence in the expanding Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem.

$SPKY Token Utility Highlights:



Monthly BTC Rewards: $SPKY holders stake with no lock-up, can earn monthly Bitcoin rewards and keep control of their assets

Deflationary Burns: For every $100 swapped, 0.5 $SPKY is burned, reducing overall supply Real-Asset Utility & Compliance: $SPKY is MiCAR-compliant on SOL/TAP and balances the needs of privacy and regulation

A New Era for Launchpads: Fair, Fun, and Built for the Community

LaunchPunks breaks away from fixed tiers, hidden tokenomics and passive participation and takes a fresh, community-focused approach:



Scalable & Transparent: Dynamic Allocation rewards participation and promises fairness in volatile markets. Tokenomics are presented with easy-to-understand graphs.

Social & Gamified: Profiles, leaderboards and social integration turns every launch into an engaging and fun experience. Inclusive & Anti-Establishment LaunchPunks embraces the punk values of doing things their own way and self-empowerment.

No More Ghosts in the Machine

With Ghosty Cash, LaunchPunks aims to bring a revolutionary approach to token launches sure to spook the competition.

The Ghosty Cash community raise goes live exclusively on LaunchPunks, Monday, 18th November.

For more information, users can visit

About LaunchPunks

LaunchPunks is a first-of-its-kind, gamified, social launchpad experience on a mission to rewrite the code of crypto launches. Powered on Bitcoin by TAP Protocol, LaunchPunks delivers a transparent, scalable, and fun experience that puts the community first. LaunchPunks rejects outdated norms, embraces transparency, and seeks to disrupt.